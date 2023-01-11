Reader Opinion: Tragedies

A 6-year-old child went to school and shot his teacher! Kevin McCarthy prostituted our democracy by selling himself to zealots who helped Trump bring us Jan. 6. One Republican congressman attended the honoring of the officers who tried to protect our Capitol on 1/6! My God, when are we going to face the facts of the destruction of our lives in this country? When are the people who are the powers behind Jan. 6 going to be imprisoned for treason? McCarthy praised Trump after the “show” that elected him speaker and then our own District 8 Congressman Pete Stauber praises McCarthy. My gosh, how much of our humanity are we going to give up for the mindset within the Republican Party that has brought us the destruction of Jan. 6? To School District 181 school bashers and gun enthusiasts, read it again: a 6 year old brought a gun to school and shot his teacher! Read it again and wake up!

Deb Halsted

Brainerd