Reader Opinion: Trickle down tax evasion

Congress usually takes spending for granted except when the debt ceiling is in play or when squabbling over the federal budget. During these times they become indignant and accusatory blaming everyone else for poor money management which originated in their shop. Speaker McCarthy has been in Congress for 20 years and is a glowing example of how wrong DC has become. Our budget hemorrhaging lies in past legislative mistakes that remain uncorrected and trillions in tax dollars left uncollected.

Will Congress demand that the wealthy and corporations contribute their fair share of tax revenue to the nation? Do politicians talk about the national debt while there's still pork left on the plate? Would a politician turn down financial support from big oil, tech, pharma or a defense contractor lobbyist? If Congress spent half as much on our well being as they spend on war machinery, life in our country would be very different. Every president since World War II has offered up a political pork platter for the fat cats to feast on without regard to cost, penalty or repayment. Of the most damaging federal giveaways was Reagan's “trickle down economics.” That set up a framework for trillions in uncollected corporate taxes and has been rubber stamped again and again with additional Republican led cuts.

The budget is congressional business and congressional responsibility. Sadly, that will require elementary math, common sense, ethics and values. Our fiscal mess falls directly into their lap and all the greed, lies and theatrics only compounds the injury.

Louie Hoffmann

Brainerd