Reader Opinion: True ignorance

Now Cain said to his brother Abel, “Let’s go out to the field.” While they were in the field, Cain attacked his brother Abel and killed him. Genesis 4:8. The first murder.

The name Cain in Hebrew, where it originates, means “spearer.” Scripture doesn’t tell us the means Cain used to kill Abel but a spear could be one possibility. I can say for certain that a gun was not used, and yet Abel was killed.

In the July 8 Reader Opinion letter “Everyone has rights” the writer indicated that “books and history do not kill people — guns, hate and ignorance do.”

What I see here is a definite ignorance about guns. What is the common denominator in all murders? Guns? No. Ignorance? No. Even hate? No. It’s people. Bad people doing bad things. I have never heard of a murder happening because a gun went rogue, jumped out of a gun safe, walked to a mall, church, school or anywhere else and shot somebody. Yet the letter would have you believe that guns are responsible for killing. Bad people were killing for thousands of years before guns were invented. Ignorance about guns is more dangerous than guns themselves. Taking guns out of the hands of honest people as the letter writer believes doesn’t make anything safer, it would make things worse.

I challenge anyone to tell me one gun law that has ever stopped crime. Murder is illegal regardless of how or why you do it.

Todd Dwire

Baxter