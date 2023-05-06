Reader Opinion: Use the bus

The Brainerd/Baxter bus system is an excellent transit system and it provides transportation for the disabled, the occasional school kid and the elderly who can no longer drive. But something I think most people don’t know is that anyone can ride the bus. You don’t have to be disabled.

Last year I lost a car due to engine failure. Without enough money to buy a car I called the Brainerd transit system and they came and picked me up at my front door. Then in the afternoon, they brought me back home. I initially intended this to be a temporary solution until I purchased another car. But when I ran the numbers, I realized I was saving approximately $300 a month by taking the bus. So I have been a regular rider for about a year now.

The drivers are courteous, and the buses are warm and clean. And in the winter I’m not scraping off the snow or driving a cold car to work. I don’t pay for insurance, oil changes or repairs. The transit system in the Brainerd/Baxter area is as good a public transit system as it gets outside a major city. If you’re looking for a good way to get to work, don’t bother with a vehicle. Use the bus.

Jonathan Roberts

Baxter