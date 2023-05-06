99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Use the bus

The transit system in the Brainerd/Baxter area is as good a public transit system as it gets outside a major city.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Jonathan Roberts
Today at 1:00 PM

The Brainerd/Baxter bus system is an excellent transit system and it provides transportation for the disabled, the occasional school kid and the elderly who can no longer drive. But something I think most people don’t know is that anyone can ride the bus. You don’t have to be disabled.

Last year I lost a car due to engine failure. Without enough money to buy a car I called the Brainerd transit system and they came and picked me up at my front door. Then in the afternoon, they brought me back home. I initially intended this to be a temporary solution until I purchased another car. But when I ran the numbers, I realized I was saving approximately $300 a month by taking the bus. So I have been a regular rider for about a year now.

The drivers are courteous, and the buses are warm and clean. And in the winter I’m not scraping off the snow or driving a cold car to work. I don’t pay for insurance, oil changes or repairs. The transit system in the Brainerd/Baxter area is as good a public transit system as it gets outside a major city. If you’re looking for a good way to get to work, don’t bother with a vehicle. Use the bus.

Jonathan Roberts

Baxter

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: We will pay
May 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Marian Severt
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Nope
May 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  G. Boehmer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Trusting the systems
April 29, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke