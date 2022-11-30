Reader Opinion: Wait on a decision

The School District should delay selecting a firm for the district’s strategic plan as is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, during the school board meeting. Three of the five newly elected board members will not be given an opportunity to weigh in on the decision since they won’t be officially seated on the board until January. The decision to select a firm is purposely rushed and displays a lack of transparency.

Once a firm to propose a new strategic plan is selected, all six board members will be tasked with working together with the firm to develop the plan, so all six board members who will be working with the firm should be the board members making the decision on this selection.

There is absolutely no rational need to make the decision in December. So, in order to bring transparency into the Brainerd School District, the board members in attendance on Dec. 12 should table the item until January of 2023.

Let’s be open and transparent for the sack of our children.

Bob and Sandi Colbenson

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter