Reader Opinion: Wake up, Americans

It seems we are missing the facts from what I have been noticing.

I keep thinking of the old saying, "Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”

Well, the fact is it's an analogy of what’s going on with our planet today because of the excessive number of humans consuming our natural resources. This is definitely polluting our land, water and air to a large degree and it’s increasing with very little control. Now we have “no-brainers” trying to take away women’s personal rights and this just adds fuel to the fire and making matters worse by increasing our overpopulated consumers and polluters, the opposite of what we need to be doing.

It’s a fact that temperatures are rising from all this human activity due to the greenhouse effect. It’s happening worldwide and is accelerating in intensity all around the world.

Also, clean water is becoming short in supply. Rivers are drying up. This is affecting human use, irrigation for crops grown for all our people, keeping our forests alive and the list goes on and on. The southwest part of our great Nation will soon be a dry desert.

The good news is we need to become more conservative by reducing use of natural resources via smaller fuel efficient care and homes, smaller families and the list goes on and on. Our children and grandchildren will suffer greatly unless we take responsibility and immediate action. Their lives depend on it.

P.S., I’ve been around a long time and worked as a problem solver for many years. I see the true facts as very important for survival of life on our one and only planet.

Bob Paulsen

Hackensack