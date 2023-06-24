Reader Opinion: Wake up, Brainerd area

Why did it take a group of elderly folks to re-expose some of the truly abominable reading material being shared in our ISD 181 schools, when at the March 20 meeting, the school board members were all told about it during the open forum?

At that time, the media said nothing, and the school did nothing about these books! There are many, many more inappropriate books and materials being pushed on our children throughout the educational system.

The question is, why? It is all about perverting the minds of the innocent. Over two years ago I approached the school board and told them they needed to return to teaching basic reading, writing and arithmetic.

The notion was rejected and made fun of and was downplayed by the previous school board and the administration. Now we have some new school board members but basically the same Administration, less the superintendent.

But why have both the test scores and the enrollment numbers continued to decline? Why? Indoctrination, that's why.

We must wake up, people, parents and educators. This is all being done for a reason. A very scary reason. Figure it out. This school district, state and country will not survive this unless and until we act.

PS: I want to say a thank you to a couple school board members who took an action step at the June 12 board meeting. Remember, board members: school staff and administration work for the school board, who in turn work for we, the people. Action is needed.

Thank you.

Mark J. Olson

Brainerd