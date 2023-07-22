Reader Opinion: We are not represented

The workers of the state of Minnesota created a surplus of $17.5 billion in taxes and to their surprise all of it is spent and the representatives of the citizens of big cities in our state made the decision. Our government is operating as the biggest business in our state and this should concern us as a conflict of interest because they also control protecting fair competition and free market small businesses.

I would propose two major crimes against the people here by government — death policies against innocent unborn that destroy future workers and the basic economic unit of our society and earlier attempts to go after handicap and elderly through rationing were considered as well. Add to this a tax surplus being spent by one party making all the decisions is taxation without representation.

This begs serious matters against our freedoms, namely death policies and taxes without representation. Where is the honesty of the people’s passion to do the right thing?

A movie just released July 4, “Sound of Freedom,” is riveting! It’s PG-13.

Kate Festler

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Falls