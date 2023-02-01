Reader Opinion: Welcome to Brainerd Public Schools

In the Jan. 25, 2023, Dispatch opinion page a reader argued ISD 181 should “Return Easter and Christmas” to the School Board calendar instead of Spring and Winter Break. The writer said, “This (Christmas and Easter) is my tradition and my heritage, but I welcome other people to my community with different traditions and who have different heritages.” Still, he fears that dropping Christmas and Easter means that new arrivals into his community will change who he is. I’m responding to his fear by encouraging him to trust that the gift of Christian faith becomes stronger whenever hospitality is provided to a stranger. Brainerd Public School administrators know that students with beliefs and traditions other than Christian need not be feared but warmly welcomed. Using Christmas and Easter Break exclusively is not welcoming. Thank you Brainerd Public Schools for welcoming all regardless of their spiritual beliefs.

Terry Frovik

Lake Shore