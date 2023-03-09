99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: We’ve been had

We refuse to recognize the evil that is attempting to strangle us into submission.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Tony Bauer
March 09, 2023 01:09 PM

Don’t know about you folks, but I’m sick and tired of reading about food shelves, food banks, and food scarcity in this paper.

I’m also tired of reading about people who quit their jobs (to stay home) and got a raise from the government along with additional SNAP food stamps.

All the hand wringing and pearl clutching in a nation that is so prosperous that in the past, we could send food to our enemies. A nation so energy independent that we could sell oil and natural gas overseas.

Now, in the quest for “green and carbon free,” we have our own citizens wondering where their next food will come from.

Because we refuse to recognize the evil that is attempting to strangle us into submission? Because we’ve seduced people into not working at all?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, the federal government can take care of it!”

Sure, you betcha, when it’s $32 trillion in debt.

When the United States of America has to import baby formula from Switzerland, you know we’ve been had.

And brother, we’ve been had.

Big time.

When Klaus Schwab says “You will own nothing,” he means it. Including your freedom to exist.

Tell Klaus, Biden and Walz that you refuse to accompany them on their trip to hell. Say no.

Tony Bauer

ADVERTISEMENT

Nisswa

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Leave Minnesota?
March 09, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  G Boehmer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Craziness
March 09, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Bob Passi
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Opportunity to learn and grow
March 04, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Darrell J. Pedersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Pequot Lakes girls' basketball celebrates a basket against Duluth Marshall in the Section 7-2A Semifinals on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Romano Gym at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Top-seeded Patriots return to section final with win
March 08, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sideline and bench goes crazy.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Schaefer’s layup propels Rangers to section final
March 08, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
A person in a leprechaun costume wavesin front of a parade float during the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day parade
Local
Brainerd and Crosslake to host St. Patrick's Day celebrations
March 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ set off on 4,000-mile snowmobile journey from northern Minnesota to Alaska
March 06, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken