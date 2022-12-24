Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Reader Opinion: What does Christmas mean to you?

Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather together to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Opinion by Barbara Jean Lapka
December 24, 2022 01:45 PM
The true story of Christmas is in the Bible. It is written in the Book of Matthew, chapter 1:18-23 and in the Book of Luke, chapter 2: 1-20. We know that God sent an angel to speak to Mary and her soon to be husband, Joseph. Joseph and Mary trusted the angels and did what they told them to do. They traveled to Bethlehem and they could not find a place to prepare for the birth of Jesus Christ. There was an innkeeper who gave them a place. We know that Jesus was born in a simple manger wrapped in swaddling clothes. We know that the angels also spoke to the shepherds on the night of Jesus’ birth. The angels told the shepherds to follow the star to Bethlehem. Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather together to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Many people share gifts at Christmas. The most precious gift that we all have been promised is the gift of eternal life with Jesus in Heaven someday if we ask Jesus Christ into our hearts and begin the sanctification process one day at a time. Jesus Christ came to this world as a baby, knowing that He would die on the cross for our sins. That is grace! God’s riches at Christ’s expense. If you are a visual and auditory learner, there is an opportunity to watch on YouTube the powerful message of Jesus’ Birth. Check out “Why the Nativity?” movie.

Merry Christmas and I hope to see you in Heaven someday, if not before.

Barbara Jean Lapka

Baxter

