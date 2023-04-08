50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: What does Easter mean to you?

May Christ, our risen Savior always be by our side to bless us and be our most loving guide.

Opinion by Barbara Jean Lapka
Today at 11:27 AM

As we celebrate Easter, may you feel the sacrifice of Jesus dying on the cross on Friday and the hope that we have been given through the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Death has no sting with Jesus Christ in our hearts. Jesus died for our sins and rose from the tomb to deliver us all from sin and darkness. Jesus Christ came into this world for a purpose.

May the glory and promise of the joyous time of year bring peace and love to us and those we hold dear. May Christ, our risen Savior always be by our side to bless us and be our most loving guide.

In John 11:25-26, Jesus said this, “I am the Resurrection and Life. Those who believe in me, even though they die like everyone else, will live again.”

In Matthew 28:5-7b it says this, “But the angel answered and said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for you know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for He is risen, as He said. Come see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly and tell His disciples that Jesus is risen from the dead.’” Jesus rose that Easter morning, and in our hearts new hope is born.

Jesus Christ is risen! Hallelujah!

Barbara Jean Lapka

Baxter

