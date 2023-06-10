Reader Opinion: What is a criminal?

Do you need to be convicted of a crime to be a criminal? To have a record, I suppose so. But if you’ve burglarized five houses and never got caught, are you a criminal? If you do something to prepare for a crime you’re going to commit, are you a criminal?

Louisville, Nashville, Buffalo, Uvalde, Parkland. All of these shootings are tragic. It makes me sick each and every time I hear about one. But before you pick up your pen to write to say, “He’s just afraid they’re going to take his guns away,” or call me “selfish,” let me say this. Gun control advocates don’t have a monopoly on compassion.

I hear loud and clear the point that the comments make in the April 19 Reader Opinion “It’s not the criminals.” Background checks are not an effective deterrent to prevent crime. I agree. So, why would we think that expanding them would help? Background checks (form ATF 4473) don’t ask your intent of use. I can’t imagine that if it did ask if you were planning a shooting that you’d answer “yes” to the question. By the way, lying on an ATF 4473 is a crime. You would be a criminal.

Why aren’t we doing more about the real reason for these events? They are caused by a decaying society that makes martyrs out of murderers, and heroes out of drug addicts. It treats God like a four letter word, no one is accountable for their actions, and there’s no definite right and wrong. We teach our kids 1+1 doesn’t have to equal two, promote the killing of unborn children and confuse them as to who they really are.

If you lock your doors at night, and if it’s not the criminals, who are you afraid of?

Todd Dwire

Baxter