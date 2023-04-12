99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Wholehearted rejections of bigotry

It is not too late to apologize to those you have harmed. It is not too late to reach out and know your LGBTQ neighbors.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Steve Newcom
Today at 9:27 AM

I was heartened to see such an overwhelming rejection of the horrible bigotry expressed in the March 29 Clergy View, ”A Sanctuary State for Evil.” All of the responses on April 4 from clergy and community alike rejected the column's view. I, like others, was astounded by the view’s proclamation that ”you do not even need a Bible to tell these things are wrong.” I am glad the Clergy View was clear that its hateful political position is not Biblical but homophobia masquerading as Christian virtue. Rather than dismiss the Bible as a source of moral authority when it doesn’t match your opinion, I suggest, instead, studying it deeply.

John 8:7 is a good place to begin, “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” The Clergy View didn’t just throw stones but heaved boulders of damnation at broad sections of our community — friends, family, neighbors and Christians sitting beside us in the pews. Wholesale condemnation of people I suspect the writer doesn’t even know. To elevate one’s moral purity to such height is the epitome of idolatry and sin.

I encourage the author to heed his own words: “Jesus would say admit and confess your sin…Jesus would say change and bear fruits of repentance…Repent. Repent before it is too late.” It is not too late to apologize to those you have harmed. It is not too late to reach out and know your LGBTQ neighbors. It is not too late to reach out and understand people making difficult reproductive choices. And It is never too late to do as Jesus commanded, “Love the Lord your God with all your might, and with all your soul and with all your mind. Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Steve Newcom

Brainerd

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Needs and wants
April 12, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Philip L M Vaughan
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Stop the hate
April 08, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Becky Twamley
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Outcomes
April 08, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Bob Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Risky Business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crime
April 11, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Herath, Dave.jpg
Sports
Athletics: 5 to be inducted into Warrior Athletic Hall
April 10, 2023 04:06 PM
Brainerd Warrior hockey coach Howie Borden talks to a player.
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Shane Jordan
April 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol