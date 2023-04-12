Reader Opinion: Wholehearted rejections of bigotry

I was heartened to see such an overwhelming rejection of the horrible bigotry expressed in the March 29 Clergy View, ”A Sanctuary State for Evil.” All of the responses on April 4 from clergy and community alike rejected the column's view. I, like others, was astounded by the view’s proclamation that ”you do not even need a Bible to tell these things are wrong.” I am glad the Clergy View was clear that its hateful political position is not Biblical but homophobia masquerading as Christian virtue. Rather than dismiss the Bible as a source of moral authority when it doesn’t match your opinion, I suggest, instead, studying it deeply.

John 8:7 is a good place to begin, “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” The Clergy View didn’t just throw stones but heaved boulders of damnation at broad sections of our community — friends, family, neighbors and Christians sitting beside us in the pews. Wholesale condemnation of people I suspect the writer doesn’t even know. To elevate one’s moral purity to such height is the epitome of idolatry and sin.

I encourage the author to heed his own words: “Jesus would say admit and confess your sin…Jesus would say change and bear fruits of repentance…Repent. Repent before it is too late.” It is not too late to apologize to those you have harmed. It is not too late to reach out and know your LGBTQ neighbors. It is not too late to reach out and understand people making difficult reproductive choices. And It is never too late to do as Jesus commanded, “Love the Lord your God with all your might, and with all your soul and with all your mind. Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Steve Newcom

Brainerd