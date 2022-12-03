Reader Opinion: Why spend the money?

The Brainerd School District needs a strategic plan like they need another $2 million shortfall.

School districts are supposed to be in the business of educating students and this doesn't require any type of strategy.

ISD 181 is already operating with a $1.8 million budget deficit and now they're looking at potentially spending upwards of $30 thousands dollars on a strategic plan.

This plan is being pushed exclusively by Superintendent Hahn and once again the school board is kowtowing to another unelected official for purposes which appear to be purely motivated out of pride.

The budget deficit the district is faced with was created under the so-called "expertise" of the current school board members Kevin Boyles claims is needed to have on hand to make the decision to select the consulting firm the district wants to hire for their strategic plan.

Not entirely sure what Boyles is thinking here, but when he wants to rely on the expertise of the current board, it's rather narcissistic of him, as he is part of the same so-called expert board.

Based on the financial straits the district is currently experiencing, it would be better for everyone if the district were shopping for a consultant to assist them with a fiscal plan, not a strategic plan.

Besides, more often than not, these plans are given a great deal of hype and then they typically end up gathering a whole lot of dust somewhere on a shelf in a dark closet.

Mark Olson

Brainerd