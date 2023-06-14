Reader Opinion: Why we’re free

In the U.S. we overdo election campaigning. That’s not a good sign. To me it looks like one major party is being childishly silly, and not treating democracy with respect, while the other major party is working on solving serious and important issues.

At any rate, it appears many have lost sight of what it means to be “free” and how we got here. Too often we overemphasize the role of the military, but that’s not what makes people free. Lots of dictatorships have great militaries. Militaries simply tend to make countries bullies if they don’t have a good supply of “woke.” We’re free primarily because we choose to be, by our choice of democratic form of government.

Similes are often useful to understand complex ideas in simplified, rule-of-thumb ways. Our government is like a large corporation, where everyone who votes is on the board of directors. Our votes hire an employee (politician) and we pay them, not to do as they please or to tell us what to do, but to assist the country move in the direction most of us want. If we aren’t in agreement, we hold a non-violent “revolution” every four years.

When we vote, we are hiring someone. Whether we’re hiring an employee for a 2-3 person small business, or a leader for an entire country, someone we should avoid hiring is a person who's bent on using that job for personal revenge, or settling a score. It causes trouble. Richard Nixon in the 1970s had his “enemies list.” Donald Trump is reportedly creating a list of government workers to target in retaliation for working on legal charges being brought against him. Governor DeSantis of Florida has been engaged in a vengeance-filled battle with Disney. I’d want none of them working for my “company”!

A. Martin

