Reader Opinion: Your money or your life

Temperatures all over Texas were over 100 degrees today. They have their own independent power grid, which doesn’t tie in well to the rest of the country, so when all the air conditioners kick in, they may have power trouble and no backup. Remember a few years ago when they had a cold snap and lost power for days?

Arizona reached 116 degrees today. Unimaginable. They use so much of the Colorado River for water there, as so many others do, that the river no longer makes it to the ocean! It’s sucked dry. The Navajo Nation has some treaty water rights that our Supreme Court recently failed to uphold. Now we’re “stealing” water from Indian people. Towns that rely on deep wells are having trouble and a scary future.

Canada had enough drought so that fires that start can’t stop. We breathed Canadian smoke recently from 1,000 miles away (1,600 kilometers).

There’s been a battle over fossil fuel use and its global climate damage. Capitalists, corporations and the wealthy argue we had to keep burning fossil fuels or the economy would suffer. Scientists said we had to stop, or we will suffer. Who is right? Meanwhile, they’re sucking up profits, and laughing at us all the way to the bank!

Republicans supported the fuel people; Democrats supported the scientists. So how much money did you put away from all the fossil fuels we burned to enhance the economy? I didn’t get any. 116 degrees would kill me. Someone is constantly lying to us, and it’s not the scientists. It’s past time we all got on the same page and dropped our egos. A robber with a gun would say, “Your money or your life.” We’re the ones holding the gun on ourselves.

A. Martin

Merrifield