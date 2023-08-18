Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing begins for big BIR weekend

A racecar lifts its wheels off the track at Brainerd International Raceway with people watching in the background
A C Stock lifts its wheels during qualifying on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the 41st Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Professional and amateur racing will continue through the weekend.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 12:39 PM
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ranchers riding horses in a field.
Local
Sunup Ranch bringing community together for Harvest Dinner
2d ago
 · 
By  Jodi Eberhardt | Pine River Watershed Alliance
Graphic for Aging Mastery Program
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Empower yourself through the Aging Mastery Program
1d ago
 · 
By  Betsy Martz
Matt Hagan's race car
Sports
NHRA: Hagan eyes another win at BIR to extend points lead
2d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
5d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward