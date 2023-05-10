2023 Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Guide
The most complete guide to golf courses in central Minnesota!
ON THE COVER: Cuyuna Rolling Hills Hole 17 (par 3)
Cuyuna Rolling Hills is celebrating 100 years this season. Come join us for a round, you won’t regret it!
INSIDE:
- Lakes Area Golf Course Map
- Lakes Area Golf Course Guide
- Course Event Schedule
- Sharpe to be first ever instructor at Deacon’s Lodge
- The Pines going through some changes
- Schoenfelder takes over as new superintendent at Madden’s
POPULAR!: Tips from a Pro
