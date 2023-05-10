99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2023 Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Guide

The most complete guide to golf courses in central Minnesota!

prm-2023-BLA-Golf-Guide.jpg
Detail from the cover of the 2023 Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Guide. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (&lt; and &gt;) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size. ON THE COVER: Cuyuna Rolling Hills Hole 17 (par 3).
Cuyuna Rolling Hills
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

ON THE COVER: Cuyuna Rolling Hills Hole 17 (par 3)

Cuyuna Rolling Hills is celebrating 100 years this season. Come join us for a round, you won’t regret it!

INSIDE:

  • Lakes Area Golf Course Map
  • Lakes Area Golf Course Guide
  • Course Event Schedule
  • Sharpe to be first ever instructor at Deacon’s Lodge
  • The Pines going through some changes
  • Schoenfelder takes over as new superintendent at Madden’s

POPULAR!: Tips from a Pro

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

