Amateur Baseball: Brewers clip Bulldogs in regular season finale

Pierz Bulldogs vs. Pierz Brewers in victroy league baseball Wednesday, July 12

Pierz Brewers' Gunnar Wicklund hits the ball against the Pierz Bulldogs on Wednesday, July 13, 2023, in Pierz.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 8:42 PM

PIERZ — Gunnar Wicklund recorded two doubles and two RBIs to help the Pierz Brewers knock off the Pierz Bulldogs 8-2 Wednesday, July 12.

Wicklund ripped a two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Brewers a 4-2 lead. Preston Veith ripped a two-run double for the Brewers in the bottom of the second to tie the game 2-2.

The Bulldogs scored first on RBI-singles from Teddy Dehler and Brayden Haberman. Charles Boser recorded the only extra-base hit for the Bulldogs.

Pierz Bulldogs' Chuck Boser runs to first as Pierz Brewers' pitcher Pete Schommer fields the ball Wednesday, July 13, 2023, in Pierz.
Jonah Prokott finished with two hits and Kaden Kruschek wrapped three hits for the Brewers.

Peter Schommer earned the win and struck out six in seven innings pitched. Chase Becker got the loss and struck out six in 6.1 innings pitched.

It was the final game of the regular season for both teams. The Brewers finished 8-6 while the Bulldogs went 0-14.

Bulldogs 2 6 0

Brewers 8 14 0

WP: Peter Schommer. LP: Chase Becker. 2B: Bull-Charles Boser; Brew-Gunnar Wicklund, Preston Veith.

The Pierz Bulldogs meet on the mound during a game against the Pierz Brewers on Wednesday, July 13, 2023, in Pierz.
