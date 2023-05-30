Amateur Baseball: Brewers top Fort Ripley 4-2

PIERZ — Cody Kimman struck out five in six shutout innings for the Pierz Brewers in their 4-2 win over the Fort Ripley Rebels Sunday, May 28.

Kimman was also one of three Brewers who recorded two hits. Ryan Stuckmayer tallied two hits and Rylee Rauch got two hits and scored two runs.

Peter Schommer earned the save and struck out three in three innings pitched.

Fort Ripley was led by Alex Haapajoki who recorded three hits including two doubles. Mason Argir and Bill Sather also wrapped two hits for the Rebels.

The Brewers scored two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles from Kimman and Stuckmayer. Pierz added two more runs in the third on a double steal and a Michael Leidenfrost RBI-single.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Scafer drove in both of the runs for Fort Ripley including an RBI triple in the ninth inning.

Bryce Flanagan earned the loss and allowed four runs in three innings. Schaefer struck out four in three innings of relief and Haapajoki allowed one hit in two innings of relief for the Rebels.

Fort Ripley 2 11 0

Brewers 4 10 0

WP: Cody Kimman. LP: Bryce Flanagan. SV: Peter Schommer. 2B: FR-Alex Haapajoki (2), Josh Hukriede. 3B: FR-Jack Schafer.

1 / 10: Pierz's Rylee Rauch runs to first as Fort Ripley's Jack Schafer throws the ball to first Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 2 / 10: Fort Ripley's Josh Kossan hits the ball against the Pierz Brewers on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 3 / 10: Pierz's Ryan Stuckmayer fields the ball at second as Fort Ripley's Brett Kramer slides Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 4 / 10: Pierz's Cody Kimman pitches against the Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 5 / 10: Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 6 / 10: Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 7 / 10: Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 8 / 10: Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 9 / 10: Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz. 10 / 10: Pierz Brewers vs Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Pierz.

Nisswa 14, Bulldogs 3

PIERZ — Sam Peterson went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Nisswa Lightning in a 14-3 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Sunday, May 28.

Chris Pederson recorded two hits and two RBIs and Tyler Wittwer drove in two runs for the Lightning.

Nicholas Kotaska earned the win and struck out three in five innings pitched. He also ripped a double.

The Bulldogs were led by George Toops and Teddy Dehler who earned recorded RBIs.

Nisswa scored two runs in the top of the first thanks to a two-run home run by Peterson. The Bulldogs responded with two runs in the bottom of the first on Dehler and Toops RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierz took the lead with one run in the bottom of the third, but Nisswa responded with a six-run fourth inning.

Wittwer ripped a two-run double and Pederson an RBI single in the six-run fourth. The Lightning put up six runs in the eighth inning highlighted by a two-run single by Sam Pederson and RBI singles from Carter Dox and Chris Pederson.

Nisswa 14 8 0

Bulldogs 3 7 0

WP: Nicholas Kotaska. LP: George Toops. 2B: N-Nicholas Kotaska. HR: N-Sam Peterson.

Lakers 9, Buckman 2

PIERZ — Noah Cekalla struck out 12 and allowed two runs as he pitched a complete game for the Pierz Lakers to help them net a 9-2 win over the Buckman Billygoats Sunday, May 28.

Brady Petron led the Lakers at the plate as he tallied three hits including a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Paul Herman, Cekalla, Peter Herman, Kolten Happke, Kamden Happke and Carter Petron all recorded two hits for the Lakers.

Buckman was led by Jack Suska and Noah Boser who each had two hits including a double. Benjamin Thoma also had two hits for the Billygoats.

Lakers 9 17 0

Buckman 2 7 0

WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Andrew Winscher. 2B: Buck-Jake Suska, Noah Boser. HR: Prz-Brady Petron.

Sobieski 5, St. Stephen 4

ST. STEPHEN — Collin Eckman drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth for the Sobieski Skis to earn a 5-4 win against the St. Stephen Steves Sunday, May 28.

Eckman recorded a double and pitched a complete game for the Skis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Skis built a 4-0 lead after three innings, but the Steves came back to tie the game with a run in the sixth and three runs in the seventh.

Riley Hirsch and Joey Hanowski each recorded two hits for the Skis in the win.

Sobieski 5 5 0

St. Stephen 4 8 0

WP: Collin Eckman. LP: Nick Krippner. 2B: S-Collin Eckman.

Sobieski 33, Swanville 0

SOBIESKI — Dusty Parker threw a seven-inning no-hitter and went 4-for-5 with dive RBIs for the Sobieski Skis in their 33-0 win over Swanville Monday, May 29.

The Skis tallied 24 hits including two doubles and two home runs in the blowout victory.

Zach Optaz and Jake Kapphahn each recorded five RBIs and George Moore tallied four RBIs in the win.

Swanville 0 0 0

Sobieski 33 24 0

WP: Dusty Parker. LP: Levi Beseman. 2B: S-Dusty Parker, Riley Czech. HR: S-George Moore, Jake Kapphahn.

Nisswa 6, Foley 4

NISSWA — Chris Pederson earned the win for the Nisswa Lightning as they beat the Foley Lumberjacks 6-4 Monday, May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foley 4

Nisswa 6

WP: Chris Pederson. LP: Logan Winkelman.

Fort Ripley 6, Royalton 1

ROYALTON — The Fort Ripley Rebels tallied 12 hits in their 6-1 win against the Royalton Riverdogs Monday, May 29.

Fort Ripley 6 12 2

Royalton 1 3 4

Brewers 6, Lakers 4

PIERZ — The Pierz Brewers tallied 10 hits in their 6-4 win over the Pierz Lakers Monday, May 29.

The Lakers tallied seven hits in the loss.

Lakers 4 7 0