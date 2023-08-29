Amateur Baseball: Buckman advances with walk-off in 11th

LITCHFIELD — Noah Boser ripped a walk-off RBI single for the Buckman Billygoats in their 5-4 win over the Kimball Express in 11 innings Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Class C State Tournament.

Kimball scored a run in the top of the 10th to grab a 4-3 lead. Boser launched a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the 10th to tie the game.

Boser finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Buckman grabbed a 3-0 lead off a two RBI singles by Matt Kummet and an Aaron Weber sacrifice fly.

Kimball scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game.

Matt Tautges started for Buckan and allowed three runs in six innings pitched with four strikeouts. Drew Beier got the win and struck out eight in five innings pitched.

Ben Thoma ripped two doubles and scored two scores for Buckman and Jack Suska ripped a double in the 11th and scored the winning run on Boser’s single.

Buckman advances to play the Hutchinson Huskies at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in Dassel.

Kimball 4 7 3

Buckman 5 12 2

WP: Drew Beier. LP: Mitch Wieneke. 2B: B-Jack Suska, Ben Thoma (2), Aaron Weber. HR: B-Noah Boser.

Nisswa 8, Cannon Falls 3

LITCHFIELD — Aaron Jenkins finished 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Nisswa Lightning in their 8-3 win over the Cannon Falls Bears Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Class C State Tournament.

Nate DeChaine ripped four hits including a double and a home run and Sam Peterson launched a homer for the Lightning as well.

Noah Cekalla earned the win and pitched five innings with two strikeouts.

Nisswa advances to play the New Ulm Brewers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in Litchfield.

Nisswa 8 14 1

Cannon Falls 3 7 0

WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Nick Drinken. 2B: N-Nate DeChaine. HR: N-Nate DeChaine, Sam Peterson, Aaron Jenkins.

Avon 2, Hibbing 1

DASSEL — Carter Philippi launched two solo home runs for the Avon Lakers only runs in their 2-1 win over the Hibbing Miners Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Class C State Tournament.

Dominic Austing got the win and pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts. Reese Gregory earned the save and struck out two in two innings.

Avon advances to play the St. Martin Marlins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Spet. 1, in Dassel.

Avon 2 5 2

Hibbing 1 6 1