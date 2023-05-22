Amateur Baseball: Buckman and Nisswa each grab 2 wins

Buckman 8, Avon 6

PIERZ — Joe Kahl ripped two doubles and tallied three RBIs for the Buckman Billygoats in their 8-6 win over the Avon Lakers Friday, May 19.

Noah Boser recorded four hits and scored two runs and Andrew Rueckert had three hits for the Billygoats.

Matt Taugtes earned the win and struck out nine in five innings pitched. He also recorded two hits.

Avon 6 8 4

Buckman 8 15 2

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Dominic Austin. 2B: A-Carter Philippi; B-Joe Kahl (2), Benjamin Thoma.

Buckman 15, St. Wendel 5

BUCKMAN — Jack Suska and Andrew Rueckert each launched home runs for the Buckman Billygoats in their 15-5 win over St. Wendel Saturday, May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suska finished with three hits and three runs scored while Rueckert’s homer was a grand slam and he finished with six RBIs.

Lane Girtz and Travis Kahl each recorded three hits while Matt Kummet, Rylan Robinson and Noah Boser had two hits apiece.

Boser earned the win and struck out six and pitched all seven innings for the Billygoats.

St. Wendel 5 5 0

Buckman 15 18 0

WP: Noah Boser. LP: Austin Dickmann. 2B: B-Noah Boser, Travis Kahl, Rylan Robinson; W-Brandon Dickmann, Logan Harren. HR: B-Jack Suska, Andrew Rueckert; W-Peter Schumer.

Nisswa 6, Sobieski 0

NISSWA — Nate DeChaine pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts to help the Nisswa Lightning earn a 6-0 win over the Sobieski Skis Sunday, May 21.

The Lightning recorded 10 hits and scored five runs in the eighth inning.

Sobieski 0 3 2

Nisswa 6 10 1

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Jake Kapphahn.

Nisswa 19, Swanville 4

SWANVILLE — Chris Pederson launched two home runs and Tyler Wittwer hit a home run and drove in six runs as the Nisswa Lightning beat the Swanville Swans 19-4 Saturday, May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Jensen earned the win and pitched five innings of relief.

Nisswa 19

Swanville 4

WP: Sam Jensen.

Upsala 5, Fort Ripley 2

UPSALA — Seth Vagts tallied three hits and Brett Kramer launched a home run, but the Fort Ripley Rebels lost to Upsala 5-2 Sunday, May 21.

Alex Haapajoki recorded a double for the Rebels in the loss.

Fort Ripley 2 7 1

Upsala 5 8 2

WP: Matt Swanson. LP: Mason Argir. 2B: FR-Alex Haapajoki; U-Brandon Welinski, CJ Clear. HR: FR-Brett Kramer.

Swanville 5, St. Mathias 3

ST. MATHIAS — Luke Zontelli, Jacob Zontelli, Konnor Wicjlund and Nate Eschenbacher all tallied two hits apiece for the St. Mathias Devils in their 5-3 loss to Swanville Sunday, May 21.

Luke Zontelli, Braydon Borg and Wicklund all ripped doubles in the loss for St. Mathias. Swanville scored two runs in the top of the ninth to break a 3-3 tie.

Swanville 5 7 0

St. Mathias 3 11 0

WP: Cooper Thieschafer. LP: Michael Struthers. 2B: SM-Luke Zontelli, Braydon Borg, Konnor Wicklund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierz Lakers 9, St. Wendel 0

PIERZ — The Pierz Lakers tallied 12 hits on the way to a 9-0 win to St. Wendel Sunday, May 21.

St. Wendel 0 3 3

Pierz 9 12 0

Opole 10, Pierz Bulldogs 4

PIERZ — Max Barclay ripped a triple and recorded two hits for the Pierz Bulldogs in their 10-4 loss to the Opole Bears Saturday, May 20.

Chase Becker recorded the loss and struck out five in six innings pitched.

Opole 10 14 1

Bulldogs 4 4 2

WP: Isaiah Folsom. LP: Chase Becker. 2B: O-Dominick Hoikka. 3B: Prz-Max Barclay.

St. Stephen 5, Pierz Brewers 1

PIERZ — Jonah Prokott’s solo home run accounted for the only Pierz Brewers run as the Brewers fell 5-1 to St. Stephen 5-1 Saturday, May 20.

Nathan Solinger recorded two hits including a double for the Brewers. Cody Kimman got tagged with the loss and struck out two in six innings pitched.

St. Stephen 5 12 0

Brewers 1 4 0

WP: Jake Schelonka. LP: Cody Kimman. 2B: Prz-Nathan Solinger, Rylee Rauch. HR: Prz-Jonah Prokott.

Victory League standings

North/East Division

Name Division

Nisswa 4-0

Buckman 3-0

Pierz Lakers 2-1

Fort Ripley 2-1

Royalton 2-1

Pierz Brewers 1-1

St. Mathias 1-2

Aitkin 0-1

Foley 0-2

Pierz Bulldogs 0-3

South/West Division

Name Division

St. Stephen 4-0

Avon 2-1

Upsala 2-2

Opole 2-2

Freeport 1-1

Sobieski 1-2

Randall 1-2

Swanville 1-2

St. Wendel 1-2

Flensburg 0-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Next Games

Saturday, May 27

Flensburg at Avon, 11 a.m.

Upsala at St. Wendel, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

St. Mathias at Aitkin, 1:30 p.m.

Swanville at Opole, 1:30 p.m.

Randall at Upsala, 1:30 p.m.

Sobieski at St. Stephen, 1:30 p.m.

Buckman at Pierz Lakers, 1:30 p.m.

Freeport at St. Wendel, 1:30 p.m.

Foley at Royalton, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Ripley at Pierz Brewers, 4:30 p.m.

Nisswa at Pierz Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Pierz Lakers at Pierz Brewers, 12:30 p.m.

Foley at Nisswa, 1:30 p.m.

Avon at Randall, 1:30 p.m.

Buckman at St. Mathias, 1:30 p.m.

Swanville at Sobieski, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Ripley at Royalton, 1:30 p.m.

Opole at St. Stephen, 1:30 p.m.

Freeport at Flensburg, 1:30 p.m.