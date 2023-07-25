Amateur Baseball: Buckman and Nisswa to Division Championship

NISSWA — Kody Ruedisili launched a two-run home run and a two-run triple for the No. 2 Nisswa Lightning in their 12-2 win over the No. 7 Royalton Riverdogs Friday, July 21, in the Victory League Playoffs.

The Lightning scored eight runs in the eighth inning capped by a Tyler Wittwer three-run home run.

Carter Dox pitched eight innings and struck out 10 for the Lightning to grab the win.

Royalton 2 6 2

Nisswa 12 13 2

WP: Carter Dox. LP: Grayson Suska.

Nisswa 4, Foley 2

NISSWA — Kody Ruedisili and Nate DeChaine each launched home runs for the No. 2 seed Nisswa Lightning in their 4-2 win over the Foley Lumbjacks Sunday, July 23.

DeChanine’s three-run home run came in the bottom of the first.

Nick Ackerman struck out eight to record the win. Drew Beier struck out 12 for Foley in the loss.

Foley 2 7 0

Nisswa 4 4 0

WP: Nick Ackerman. LP: Drew Beier.

Buckman 8, Aitkin 3

BUCKMAN — Shawn Lanners ripped a three-run home run for the top-seeded Buckman Billygoats in their 8-3 win over the eight-seed Aitkin Steam Saturday, July 22, in the Victory League Playoffs.

Lane Girtz, Noah Boser and Andrew Rueckert all tallied two hits for Buckman in the win.

Todd Robinson struck out three in nine innings pitched to earn the win.

Aitkin’s Jake Ince led the way for the Steam with three hits and two doubles.

Aitkin 3 12 0

Buckman 8 10 3

WP: Todd Robinson. LP: Nathan Ehnstrom.

Buckman 9, Fort Ripley 0

BUCKMAN — Matt Tautges struck out eight in a complete game shutout for the Buckman Billygoats in their 9-0 win over Fort Ripley Sunday, July 23.

Tautges also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Billygoats. Ben Thoma tallied two hits as did Andrew Rueckert in the win.

With the win, Buckman advanced to the Division Championship.

Fort Ripley 0 3 0

Buckman 9 10 0

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Adam Jensen.

Fort Ripley 4, Pierz Lakers 2

FORT RIPLEY — Alex Haapajoki and Bryce Flanagan each tallied two hits for the No. 4 seed Fort Ripley Rebels in their 4-2 win over the No. 5 seed Pierz Lakers Saturday, July 22, in the Victory League Playoffs.

Flanagan struck out four in 6.1 innings pitched to get the win and Brett Kramer grabbed the save with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Pierz was led by Ryan Diers who tallied two hits as did Chad Weiss. Noah Cekalla pitched eight innings and struck out 11 for the Lakers.

Lakers 2 8 0

Fort Ripley 4 8 0

WP: Bryce Flanagan. LP: Noah Cekalla. SV: Brett Kramer. 2B: Prz-Ryan Diers, FR-Brett Kramer, Eli Roberts, Riley DeRosier, Bill Sather.

Pierz Lakers 12, Aitkin 8

PIERZ — Ryan Diers tallied three hits and five RBIs for the Pierz Lakers in their 12-8 win over the Aitkin Steam Sunday, July 23.

Brady Petron ripped three hits and had three RBIs for the Lakers. Chad Weiss also recorded three hits and scored two runs.

Preston Rocheleau pitched seven innings and struck out four to get the win.

Aitkin was led by Landon Janzen who recorded three hits and Jon Blanchette who had four RBIs.

Aitkin 8 12 0

Lakers 12 15 0

WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Kyle Cuff.

Foley 9, Pierz Brewers 4

FOLEY — Kaden Kruschek, Cody Kimman and Rylee Rauch all ripped doubles for the Pierz Brewers in their 9-4 loss to the No. 3 seed Foley Lumberjacks Saturday, July 22, in the Victory League Playoffs.

Michael Leidenfrost tallied two hits for the Brewers in the loss.

Brewers 4 9 0

Foley 9 9 0

WP: Alex Foss. LP: Gunnar Wicklund. 2B: Prz-Kaden Kruschek, Cody Kimman, Rylee Rauch.

Pierz Brewers 6, Royalton 3

PIERZ — Rylee Rauch and Ryan Stuckmayer each tallied three hits for the Pierz Brewers in their 6-3 win over the Royalton Riverdogs Sunday, July 23.

Racuh finished with three doubles and two runs scored. Stuckmayer and Michael Leidenfrost each launched a home run for the Brewers in the win.

Jonah Prokott struck out nine in seven innings pitched for the Brewers. Peter Schommer earned the save and pitched two innings.

Royalton 3 10 0

Brewers 6 12 0