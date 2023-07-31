Amateur Baseball: Buckman grabs Divison Title and top seed in Region 8C Tournament

BUCKMAN — Matt Kummet went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help the top seed Buckman Billygoats grab the North/East Division Title with a 7-5 win over the Nisswa Lightning Sunday, July 30.

Matt Tautges earned the win and struck out two in five innings pitched. He also went 2-5 with a double.

Jack Suska drove in two runs with a double for Buckman while Lane Girtz tallied two hits and two runs scored.

Nisswa was led by Chris Pederson who went 3-5 with two doubles. Drew Boland tallied two hits and two runs scored for the Lightning.

Aaron Jenkins drove in two runs and Carter Dox tallied the loss with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Buckman earns one of the top seeds in the Region 8C Tournament.

Nisswa has the No. 2 seed in the opening round of the Region 8C Tournament against Freeport.

Nisswa 5 12 0

Buckman 7 16 0

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Carter Dox. SV: Benjamin Thoma. 2B: N-Chris Pederson (2), Jeremiah Piepkorn; Buck-Matt Tautges, Lane Girtz, Jack Suska, Travis Kahl.

Foley 12, Fort Ripley 7

FOLEY — The Foley Lumberjacks rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Fort Ripley Rebels to grab third place in the North/East Division Sunday, July 30.

Foley earned the No. 3 seed in the Region 8C Tournament and will play St. Stephen. Fort Ripley has the No. 4 seed in the Region 8C Tournament and will play top-seed Avon.

Fort Ripley 7 8 1

Foley 12 14 0

Foley 7, Pierz Lakers 2

FOLEY — The Foley Lumberjacks earned a bid into the Region 8C Tournament with a 7-2 win over the Pierz Lakers in the loser’s bracket of the North/East Playoffs Saturday, July 29.

Drew Beier earned the win and struck out 10 in eight innings pitched. Noah Cekalla got tagged with the loss and struck out two in six innings pitched.

The Lakers were led by Brady Petron who recorded two hits.

Lakers 2 7 1

Foley 7 11 0

WP: Drew Beier. LP: Noah Cekalla.

Fort Ripley 3, Pierz Brewers 1

FORT RIPLEY — Bryce Flanagan struck out six in 7.2 innings pitched for the Fort Ripley Rebels to clinch a spot in the Region 8C Tournament with a 3-1 win over the Pierz Brewers Saturday, July 29, in the North/East Playoffs loser’s bracket.

Brett Kramers earned the save and struck out two in 1.1 innings pitched. Bill Sather went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Tom Fairbanks recorded two hits for the Rebels as well.

The Brewers were led by Jonah Prokott who ripped a double and struck out seven in the loss.

Brewers 1 4 1

Fort Ripley 3 8 0