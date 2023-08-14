Amateur Baseball: Buckman grabs Region 8C title

PIERZ — Preston Rocheleau struck out five in seven innings pitched to help the Buckman Billygoats win the Region 8C Title with a 5-3 win over the Nisswa Lightning Friday, Aug. 11.

The Billygoats scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Jack Suska and Noah Boser each hit back-to-back RBI singles and Matt Kummet ripped a two-run double in the inning.

A Lane Girtz double scored a run in the second inning to give the Billygoats 5-0 lead.

Nisswa finally scored in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Aaron Jenkins and Sam Peterson to make it 5-2.

Drew Boland ripped an RBI double in the eighth to make it 5-3. Matt Tautges closed the game out for the save.

Noah Cekalla got the loss for Nisswa and struck out five in four innings pitched for Nisswa.

Jeremiah Piepkorn went 4-for-5 at the plate for the Lightning while Peterson and Boland each tallied two hits.

Girtz was the only Buckman to record two hits in the win.

Buckman earns a bye in the Class C Tournament while Nisswa plays Carver at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nisswa's Jeremiah Piepkorn hits the ball against Buckman in the Region 8C Baseball Championship on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Pierz. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Nisswa 3 13 0

Buckman 5 7 1