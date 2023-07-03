Amateur Baseball: Buckman wins 2

BUCKMAN — The Buckman Billygoats grabbed two wins in Victory League play Saturday, July 1.

The Billygoats opened the day with a 15-inning victory over the Pierz Brewers. Jack Suska blasted the game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 15th inning to give Buckman a 4-3 win.

Aitkin's Zach Johnson throws to first against Buckman on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Buckman. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Buckman followed it with a 9-8 win over the Aitkin Steam. Aitkin tied the game with five runs in the top of the ninth.

It was Matt Tautges who ripped the game-winning RBI-single for the Billygoats to get the win.

Avon 2, Brewers 0

AVON — Reese Gregory blasted a two-run home run for the Avon Lakers in their 2-0 win over the Pierz Brewers Thursday, June 29.

The home run came in the bottom of the eighth with two outs to be the only runs.

Jonah Prokott got hit with the loss for the Brewers and struck out 11 in eight innings pitched.

Prokott also got the lone extra-base hit for the Brewers with a double. Michael Leidenfrost tallied two hits for the Brewers in the loss.

Brewers 0 5 1

Avon 2 7 0

WP: Cole Wellman. LP: Jonah Prokott. 2B: Prz-Jonah Prokott, A-Carter Philippi. HR: A-Reese Gregory.

Foley 7, Sobieski 3

FOLEY — Drew Beier went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run to help the Foley Lumberjacks beat the Sobieski Skis 7-3 Saturday, July 1.

The Skis were led by Matt Filippi who went 3-5 with a double. Collin Eckman got tagged with the loss and struck out eight in five innings pitched.

Jake Kapphahn recorded a double and Dusty Parker tallied two hits in the loss for the Skis.

Sobieski 3 12 0

Foley 7 12 0

WP: Alex Foss. LP: Collin Eckman. 2B: S-Matt Filippi, Jake Kapphahn; F-Drew Beier (2), Dan Marod, Noah Winkelman. HR: F-Drew Beier, Charles Hackett.

Fort Ripley 10, St. Mathias 8

FORT RIPLEY — Riley DeRosier tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Fort Ripley Rebels to help them get a 10-8 win over the St. Mathias Devils Saturday, July 1.

Seth Vagts recorded two hits including a double. Mason Argir and Josh Kossan also ripped doubles for the Rebels.

Bryce Flanagan earned the win and struck out eight in seven innings pitched. Brett Kramer earned the save.

St. Mathias 8 5 3

Fort Ripley 10 12 3

WP: Bryce Flanagan. LP: Alex Guggisberg. SV: Brett Kramer. 2B: FR-Seth Vagts, Mason Argir, Josh Kossan.

Foley 6, Fort Ripley 3

FORT RIPLEY — Tom Fairbanks and Riley DeRosier each recorded two hits for the Fort Ripley Rebels in their 6-3 loss to the Foley Lumberjacks Sunday, July 2.

Adam Jensen got tagged with the loss and struck out four in six innings pitched.

Foley 6 10 0

Fort Ripley 3 7 2

WP: Drew Beier. LP: Adam Jensen.

Royalton 4, Aitkin 3

AITKIN — Joey Gaida tallied three hits for the Royalton Riverdogs in their 4-3 win over the Aitkin Steam Sunday, July 2.

Zach Leibold pitched seven innings to earn the win and Nathan Psyck notched the save.

Jake Ince ripped a double for Aitkin in the loss.

Royalton 4 5 0

Aitkin 3 4 0

WP: Zach Leibold. LP: Kyle Cluff. 2B: A-Jake Ince.

Nisswa 16, St. Mathias 2

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lightning secured a 16-2 win over the St. Mathias Devils Sunday, July 2.

Sobieski 3, Randall 0

SOBIESKI — The Sobieski Skis blanked the Randall Cubs 3-0 in a Victory League contest Sunday, July 2.

