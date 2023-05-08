99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur Baseball: Nisswa blanks the Lakers

Victory League roundup from May 7

baseball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 3:07 PM

PIERZ — Gates Cook and Sam Peterson each blasted home runs for the Nisswa Lightning in their 10-0 win over the Pierz Lakers Sunday, May 7.

Jeremiah Piepkorn tallied three hits and drove in two runs for the Lightning while Drew Boland and Chris Pederson each ripped doubles.

Nate DeChaine struck out six in five innings pitched to get the win.

Nisswa 10 10 1

Lakers 0 6 2

WP: Nate DeChaine. 2B: N-Drew Boland, Chris Pederson. HR: N-Sam Peterson, Gates Cook.

Pierz Brewers 6, Aitkin 2

AITKIN — Michael Leidenfrost and Cody Kimman each tallied two hits for the Pierz Brewers in their 6-2 win over the Aitkin Steam Sunday, May 7.

The Brewers used a five-run top of the ninth inning to get the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aitkin was led by Nathan Ehnstrom who tallied two hits including a double. Jon Blannchette also recorded two hits for the Steam while Zach Johnson ripped a double.

Brewers 6 6 0

Aitkin 2 6 0

WP: Pete Schommer. LP: Nathan Ehnstrom. 2B: A-Nathan Ehnstrom, Zach Johnson.

Sobieski 5, Opole 0

OPOLE — Collin Eckman blasted a three-run home run to help the Sobieski Skis beat the Opole Bears 5-0 Sunday, May 7.

Jake Kapphahn earned the win and pitched four innings with three strikeouts. He also drove in a run.

Sobieski 5 5 0

Opole 0 4 0

WP: Jake Kapphahn. LP: Hunter Ahrens. HR: S-Collin Eckman.

Fort Ripley 13, Pierz Bulldogs 3

FORT RIPLEY — Bill Sather ripped two doubles and drove in two runs for the Fort Ripley Rebels in their 13-3 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Sunday, May 7.

Bryce Flanagan struck out 11 batters in seven innings pitched to get the win.

Alex Haapajoki ripped a double and drove in two runs for the Rebels. Fort Ripley walked 14 times as a team and put together seven hits.

Bulldogs 3 5 3

Fort Ripley 13 7 0

WP: Bryce Flanagan. LP: Aiden Micholski. 2B: FR-Bill Sather (2), Alex Haapajoki.

Royalton 9, St. Mathias 2

ST. MATHIAS — Zach Leidbold struck out 10 in eight innings pitched to help the Royalton Riverdogs get a 9-2 win over the St. Mathias Devils Sunday, May 7.

Royalton 9 11 1

St. Mathias 2 6 4

WP: Zach Leibold. LP: Braydon Borg.

Next Games:

Saturday, May 13

Opole at Avon, noon

Opole at Flensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Pierz Lakers at Foley, 1:30 p.m.

Pierz Bulldogs at Royalton, 1:30 p.m.

Upsala at St. Stephen, 1:30 p.m.

Flensburg at Randall, 1:30 p.m.

Aitkin at Buckman, 1:30 p.m.

Nisswa at Pierz Brewers, 4:30 p.m.

What To Read Next
The Friday Nite Mikers, sponsored by Select Life Chiropractic wins the All-City Roll-off. The team is Levi Johnson, left, Brady Bartishofski, Stephen Johnson and Cam Larson.
Sports
Bowling: Roll-off won by Friday Nite Mikers
May 06, 2023 08:44 AM
Ian Aadland
Sports
Men’s College Tennis: Former Warrior Aadland honored
May 06, 2023 04:26 AM
Halle Zupan
Sports
College Softball: Raiders roll into title game
May 05, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080221.N.BD.HazyRedSunBrainerdWaterTower3.jpg
Local
Brainerd lakes area residents should be able to breathe easy this year
May 07, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A stack of old computers
Local
Recycling event set May 18 for government and public entities
May 07, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A flyer for Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration.
Local
BLACF celebrates 25th anniversary, new hire for donor relations and communications
May 06, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr