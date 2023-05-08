Amateur Baseball: Nisswa blanks the Lakers

PIERZ — Gates Cook and Sam Peterson each blasted home runs for the Nisswa Lightning in their 10-0 win over the Pierz Lakers Sunday, May 7.

Jeremiah Piepkorn tallied three hits and drove in two runs for the Lightning while Drew Boland and Chris Pederson each ripped doubles.

Nate DeChaine struck out six in five innings pitched to get the win.

Nisswa 10 10 1

Lakers 0 6 2

WP: Nate DeChaine. 2B: N-Drew Boland, Chris Pederson. HR: N-Sam Peterson, Gates Cook.

Pierz Brewers 6, Aitkin 2

AITKIN — Michael Leidenfrost and Cody Kimman each tallied two hits for the Pierz Brewers in their 6-2 win over the Aitkin Steam Sunday, May 7.

The Brewers used a five-run top of the ninth inning to get the win.

Aitkin was led by Nathan Ehnstrom who tallied two hits including a double. Jon Blannchette also recorded two hits for the Steam while Zach Johnson ripped a double.

Brewers 6 6 0

Aitkin 2 6 0

WP: Pete Schommer. LP: Nathan Ehnstrom. 2B: A-Nathan Ehnstrom, Zach Johnson.

Sobieski 5, Opole 0

OPOLE — Collin Eckman blasted a three-run home run to help the Sobieski Skis beat the Opole Bears 5-0 Sunday, May 7.

Jake Kapphahn earned the win and pitched four innings with three strikeouts. He also drove in a run.

Sobieski 5 5 0

Opole 0 4 0

WP: Jake Kapphahn. LP: Hunter Ahrens. HR: S-Collin Eckman.

Fort Ripley 13, Pierz Bulldogs 3

FORT RIPLEY — Bill Sather ripped two doubles and drove in two runs for the Fort Ripley Rebels in their 13-3 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Sunday, May 7.

Bryce Flanagan struck out 11 batters in seven innings pitched to get the win.

Alex Haapajoki ripped a double and drove in two runs for the Rebels. Fort Ripley walked 14 times as a team and put together seven hits.

Bulldogs 3 5 3

Fort Ripley 13 7 0

WP: Bryce Flanagan. LP: Aiden Micholski. 2B: FR-Bill Sather (2), Alex Haapajoki.

Royalton 9, St. Mathias 2

ST. MATHIAS — Zach Leidbold struck out 10 in eight innings pitched to help the Royalton Riverdogs get a 9-2 win over the St. Mathias Devils Sunday, May 7.

Royalton 9 11 1

St. Mathias 2 6 4

WP: Zach Leibold. LP: Braydon Borg.

Next Games:

Saturday, May 13

Opole at Avon, noon

Opole at Flensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Pierz Lakers at Foley, 1:30 p.m.

Pierz Bulldogs at Royalton, 1:30 p.m.

Upsala at St. Stephen, 1:30 p.m.

Flensburg at Randall, 1:30 p.m.

Aitkin at Buckman, 1:30 p.m.