Amateur Baseball: Nisswa, Buckman set to meet again

AVON — Nate DeChaine was back to his old tricks Sunday, Aug. 6.

Last year’s Class C State Tournament MVP struck out six and scattered three hits and four walks over nine innings to pitch the Nisswa Lightning to a 2-0 victory over Avon to advance to the Region 8C championship.

The Lightning will face Buckman, the team they beat for last year’s Class C State Title, in the region final 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in Pierz.

DeChaine helped his own cause by driving in Nisswa’s first run. Kody Ruedisili led off with a hit and scored on a DeChaine single. Ruedisili finished 2-4 with a run and a triple.

Chris Pederson doubled in the second and scored on a Tyler Wittwer sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Nisswa 2 5 1

Avon 0 3 0

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Elian Mezquita. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. 3B: N-Kody Ruedisili.

Buckman 5, St. Stephen 4

AVON — Lane Girtz doubled with one out in the 10th inning and later scored on a hard grounder from Noah Boser to send the Buckman Billygoats to the Region 8C Championship with a 5-4 victory over St. Stephen Sunday, Aug. 6.

Girtz finished 4-of-6 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Jack Suska was 2-4 with a double, Aaron Weber went 2-4 with a double and a run scored and Matt Tautges was 1-5 with a walk, RBI and run scored for Buckman, which secured a spot in the Class C State Tournament along with Nisswa.

Tautges started for Buckman and allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out two over the eight innings pitched.

Benjamin Thoma pitched the final two innings for the win. He struck out three and allowed one hit.

The Billygoats led 4-1 through seven innings before St. Stephen rallied with three runs in the eighth to send the game into extra innings.

Bo Schmitz went 2-5 with a home run and two runs scored for St. Stephen. Mathew Meyer doubled and Jack Greenlun, who suffered the loss, went 2-5 with an RBI.

St. Stephen 4 10 2

Buckman 5 12 0

WP: Benjamin Thoma. LP: Jack Greenlun. 2B: B-Lane Girtz 2, Benjamin Thoma, Aaron Weber, Jack Suska; St.S-Mathew Meyer. HR: St.S-Bo Schmitz.

Freeport 14, Fort Ripley 3

AVON — Josh Kossan homered and Tom Fairbanks went 2-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored, but the Fort Ripley Rebels were eliminated from the Region 8C playoffs with a 14-3 loss to Freeport Sunday, Aug. 6.

Freeport pounded out 14 singles and exploded with an 11-run sixth inning to break open a 3-2 score.

Mason Toutges went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run. Ike Sawyer was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs and Jake Braegelmann scored three runs for the Black Sox.

Freeport 14 8 0

Fort Ripley 3 7 2

WP: Iver Papke. LP: Jonah Prokott. 2B: FR-Tom Fairbanks. HR: FR-Josh Kossan.

Foley 8, St. Wendel 2

AVON — Foley’s Dan Marod hit a two-run home run and Noah Winkelman was 3-4 with a double, home run and two runs scored as the Lumberjacks outhit St. Wendel for an 8-2 victory Sunday, Aug. 6.

Drew Beier drove in two runs and also earned the win in relief. He struck out six and allowed two hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Carter Petron started and struck out eight and allowed the two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings.

St. Wendel 2 6 0

Foley 8 9 1

WP: Drew Beier. LP: Austin Dickmann. 2B: F-Noah Winkelman; SW-Austin Dickmann. HR: F-Dan Marod, Winkelman; SW-Brandon Dickmann.

Saturday’s games

Nisswa 6, Freeport 5

AVON — The Nisswa Lightning built a 6-0 lead through seven innings and hung on for a 6-5 victory over Freeport Saturday, Aug. 5.

Aaron Jenkins went 2-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kody Ruedisili homered and scored twice and Chris Pederson tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Lightning.

Noah Cekalla pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win. He struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow a hit.

Nick Ackerman allowed five runs, all in the eighth inning, after pitching seven shutout innings. He struck out four.

Freeport’s Cody Rose went 2-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Freeport 5 9 1

Nisswa 6 11 1

WP: Noak Cekalla. LP: Tate Lange. 2B: F-Cody Rose, Ike Sawyer; Aaron Jenkins, Jeremiah Piepkorn, Tyler Wittwer. 3B: N-Chris Pederson. HR: N-Kody Ruedisili, Jenkins.

Buckman 8, St. Wendel 2

AVON — Shawn Lanners finished 2-2 with a double, home run and four RBIs to power the Buckman Billygoats to an 8-2 victory over St. Wendel.

Lane Girtz went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run. Noah Boser knocked out three hits with an RBI and Benjamin Thoma and Joe Kahl both collected two hits for the Billygoats.

Todd Robinson pitched the win. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out four in seven innings. Preston Rochelau pitched two perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts.

St. Wendel 2 6 0

Buckman 8 13 0

WP: Todd Robinson. LP: Drew Lange. 2B: StW-Peter Schumer; B-Jack Suska, Benjamin Thoma, Joe Kahl, Shawn Lanners. HR: B-Shawn Lanners.

Avon 6, Fort Ripley 2

AVON — A five-run second inning propelled the Avon Lakers to a 6-2 victory over the Fort Ripley Rebels Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Region 8C opening round.

Tom Fairbanks and Eli Roberts both went 1-4 with a double and an RBI. Brett Kramer and Alex Haapajoki scored Fort Ripelys’ two runs.

Bryce Flanagan suffered the loss. He allowed six runs on five hits in two innings. Max Boran pitched the final six innings. He struck out five, walked four and scattered three hits.

Fort Ripley 2 6 3

Avon 6 8 0

WP: Dominic Austing. LP: Bryce Flanagan. 2B: FR-Tom Fairbanks, Eli Roberts; A-Joe Dolan.

St. Stephen 4, Foley 1

AVON — Blake Guggenberger drove in two of St. Stephen’s four runs that all happened in the eighth inning to lift St. Stephen to a 4-1 victory over Foley Saturday, Aug. 5.

Cole Fuecker went 2-4 with a run and Derek Burant drove in a run for the Steves.

Jack Greenlun pitched the final two innings for the win. He struck out one and didn’t allow a hit or walk. Levi Lampert held Foley to one run on one walk and four hits over seven innings. He struck out 10.

Michael Moulsolf was tagged with the loss. He allowed all four runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out eight in 7.2 innings.

Foley 1 4 1

St. Stephen 4 7 1