Amateur Baseball: Nisswa hunts for 2nd consecutive Class C title

The road to back-to-back Class C State Baseball Championships for the Nisswa Lightning starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano against the Carter Black Sox.

In the state amateur tournament’s 100th anniversary, the Lightning are six wins away from being the first Class C team to win back-to-back titles.

“We are really excited,” Nisswa player and manager Aaron Jenkins said. “Coming off the title last year, we flew a little under the radar. This year we have the target on our backs, so we have to be prepared.”

Nisswa finished second in the Region 8C tournament and possesses a 17-3 record. All three losses have come to Victory League rival Buckman, who won the Region 8C title with a 5-3 win over Nisswa. It was Buckman who the Lightning defeated in last year’s state championship game.

More from Conrad





The Buckman Billygoats earned a bye into the second round of the Class C bracket. Buckman’s first game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, against the winner of Domont and Kimball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s exciting to be the region champion headed into state,” Buckman player and manager Matt Kummet said. “The goal wasn’t just to get there, but it’ll be nice to get that first week bye and be fresh headed into the second weekend.”

Buckman holds a 19-2 record. Buckman has lifted the Class C trophy once before in 1999, but finished second in 2001 and third in 2019.

“After being in that game last year, it was a goal coming into this year,” Kummet said. “We got a taste of it last year and we want one more bit to beat that last team and take home the championship.”

The rematch of last year’s title game won’t be possible in 2023, however. If both teams win out they’ll meet in the quarterfinals.

Although Nisswa would need to win three games and Buckman two, both teams anticipate that they'll meet for a fourth time this season.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“I’m anticipating us both being there because I think we are both one of the top teams in the state,” Kummet said. “It’s frustrating having to see that good of a team in the quarters because one good team is going home no matter what.”

Jenkins added: “We have to go one game at a time, but it’s on our radar. If both teams get there it’ll be great to avenge our only three losses, but we have three tough games to get through before then.”

The Lightning have been led by Koby Ruesidisili who holds a .394 average in 19 games. Ruedisili has launched four home runs, eight doubles and three triples to go with 19 RBIs and 15 walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenkins poses a .367 batting average with three home runs and 16 RBIs. Chris Pederson has hit for a .348 average with six doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Jeremiah Piepkorn hasn’t appeared in every game for the Lightning, but has hit for a .444 average with eight doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs.

The power-fueled Lightning have eight players who have two or more homers. Sam Peterson leads Nisswa with five home runs and 21 RBIs. Nate DeChaine has recorded four home runs and Tyler Wittwer three.

“This year it feels a little different,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been ranked highly all year and everyone knows who we are now. Last year, I think we were a forgotten team. Now that we have the target on our back we have to be prepared.”

Nick Ackerman and DeChaine anchored the pitching for the Lightning all year. For the Region 8C tournament, the Lightning selected Noah Cekalla from the Pierz Lakers to pitch.

In the draft after the Region 8C tournament, the Lightning added two other Laker pitchers in Carter Petron and Chad Weiss.

“We have a lot of confidence in our offense,” Jenkins said. “We haven’t been clicking as of late, but hopefully we can get it rolling here.”

Buckman’s been led by Noah Boser who owns a .393 average with four doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs. Jack Suska is close behind with a .388 average five home runs, six doubles and 17 RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Thoma flashes power for Buckman with a .584 slugging percent, four home runs and 18 RBIs. Andrew Rueckert holds the team lead in RBIs with 24 and holds a .338 average with four doubles and two home runs.

“One of our biggest strengths is our sticks,” Kummet said. “One-through-nine we have guys who can drive the ball and hit gaps. There is not a weak spot in our lineup I think.”

Matt Tautges anchored the pitching load for Buckman and compiled eight wins in 81.1 innings.

Buckman drafted Pierz Lakers Preston Rocheleau before the Region 8C tournament. Rocheleau earned the win for the Billygoats in the Region 8C title game against Nisswa.

The Billygoats drafted Foley’s Drew Beier and Fort Ripley’s Bryce Flanagan for more pitching depth headed into the state tournament.

The other Region 8C teams in the Class C State Tournament are the Avon Lakers who play the Red Wing Aces 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Dassel and the St. Stephen Steves who play the Platon Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, in Dassel.

The Sobieski Skis are in the Class B State Tournament. The Skis play the Metro Knights at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Litchfield.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

