Amateur Baseball: Nisswa powers way to next round of state

DELANO — Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Nisswa Lightning to a 14-2 win over the Carver Black Sox in the first round of the Class C State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nate DeChaine earned the win and struck out four in five innings pitched. He also blasted a home run and finished with three RBIs.

The Lightning pounded eight hits and walked seven times to plate 14 runs. Matt Casperson went 1-1 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Nisswa advances to play the Cannon Falls Bears at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Litchfield

Carver 2 6 0

Nisswa 14 8 1

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Kevin Walsh. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. HR: N-Aaron Jenkins, Nate DeChaine.

Avon 4, Red Wing 0

DASSEL — Elian Mezquita went 3-for-4 to help lead the Avon Lakers to a 4-0 win over the Red Wing Aces in the opening round of the Class C State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 20, in Dassel.

Dominic Austing earned the win and struck out nine for the Lakers in eight innings pitched.

Joe Dolan and Ryan Janzen each hit doubles for the Lakers.

Avon advances to play the Hibbing Miners at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Dassel.

Avon 4 8 0

Red Wing 0 5 1

WP: Dominic Austing. LP: Aaron Johnson. 2B: A-Ryan Janzen, Joe Dolan.

Plato 5, St. Stephen 1

DASSEL — Jake Schelonka recorded two hits, including a double, as the St. Stephen Steves fell to the Plato Blue Jays 5-1 in the Class C State Tournament Friday, Aug. 18, in Dassel.

Derek Durant and Charlie Kent each tallied two hits as well. Jack Greenlun got tagged with the loss. He struck out three in two innings pitched.

St. Stephen 1 7 2

Plato 5 4 3

WP: Drew Hudtke. LP: Jack Greenlun. 2B: SS-Jake Schelonka.

Class B

Metro 4, Sobieski 3

LITCHFIELD — Matt Bier, Collin Eckman and Owen Bode all scored runs for the Sobieski Skis in their 4-3 loss to the Metro Knights in 10 innings at the Class B State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 20, in Litchfield.

Scott Litchy, Dusty Parker and Riley Hirsch all recorded RBIs for the Skis. Jake Kapphahn struck out eight and pitched eight innings. Scott Litchy got the loss and pitched two innings of relief.

Metro 4 9 1

Sobieski 3 6 0