Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur Baseball: Nisswa powers way to next round of state

State amateur baseball results from the weekend.

BD-Baseball Graph.jpg
Today at 4:01 PM

DELANO — Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Nisswa Lightning to a 14-2 win over the Carver Black Sox in the first round of the Class C State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nate DeChaine earned the win and struck out four in five innings pitched. He also blasted a home run and finished with three RBIs.

The Lightning pounded eight hits and walked seven times to plate 14 runs. Matt Casperson went 1-1 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Nisswa advances to play the Cannon Falls Bears at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Litchfield

Carver 2 6 0

Nisswa 14 8 1

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Kevin Walsh. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. HR: N-Aaron Jenkins, Nate DeChaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avon 4, Red Wing 0

DASSEL — Elian Mezquita went 3-for-4 to help lead the Avon Lakers to a 4-0 win over the Red Wing Aces in the opening round of the Class C State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 20, in Dassel.

Dominic Austing earned the win and struck out nine for the Lakers in eight innings pitched.

Joe Dolan and Ryan Janzen each hit doubles for the Lakers.

Avon advances to play the Hibbing Miners at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Dassel.

Avon 4 8 0

Red Wing 0 5 1

WP: Dominic Austing. LP: Aaron Johnson. 2B: A-Ryan Janzen, Joe Dolan.

Plato 5, St. Stephen 1

DASSEL — Jake Schelonka recorded two hits, including a double, as the St. Stephen Steves fell to the Plato Blue Jays 5-1 in the Class C State Tournament Friday, Aug. 18, in Dassel.

Derek Durant and Charlie Kent each tallied two hits as well. Jack Greenlun got tagged with the loss. He struck out three in two innings pitched.

St. Stephen 1 7 2

Plato 5 4 3

WP: Drew Hudtke. LP: Jack Greenlun. 2B: SS-Jake Schelonka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class B

Metro 4, Sobieski 3

LITCHFIELD — Matt Bier, Collin Eckman and Owen Bode all scored runs for the Sobieski Skis in their 4-3 loss to the Metro Knights in 10 innings at the Class B State Tournament Sunday, Aug. 20, in Litchfield.

Scott Litchy, Dusty Parker and Riley Hirsch all recorded RBIs for the Skis. Jake Kapphahn struck out eight and pitched eight innings. Scott Litchy got the loss and pitched two innings of relief.

Metro 4 9 1

Sobieski 3 6 0

WP: Onas Farfan. LP: Scott Litchy. SV: Josh Gaworski.

What To Read Next
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Over 60 Harvest wins 2
20m ago
A golfer poses near a hole he just got a hole-in-one on.
Sports
Area Golf: Whitefish hosts club championships
2h ago
Crowds at NHRA at BIR on Friday.
Local
For the love of speed
10h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
2h ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering
Woman standing in front of people.
Local
State senators make stop in Brainerd
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crowds at NHRA at BIR on Friday.
Local
For the love of speed
10h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
052721.N.BD.Gichi-Ziibi 11.jpg
Local
School Board looks to expand alcohol policy
4d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke