Amateur Baseball: Rebels open Victory League play with win

SOBIESKI — Bill Sather went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Fort Ripley Rebels beat the Sobieski Skis 7-6 Sunday, April 30.

Sather hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, which tied the game. Brett Kramer launched a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Rebels a two-run lead.

Kramer also earned the win as he struck out five in three innings of relief. Tom Fairbanks got the save and allowed one run in the ninth.

Sobieski belted three home runs in the loss. Gabe Hirsch hit one to lead off the bottom of the ninth for the Skis to make it a one-run game.

Dusty Parker and Collin Eckman each ripped solo home runs.

Fort Ripley 7 11 0

Sobieski 6 9 0

WP: Brett Kramer. LP: Collin Eckman. SV: Tom Fairbanks. 2B: FR-Zach Heidmann. HR: FR-Brett Kramer, Bill Sather; S-Collin Eckman, Dusty Parker, Gabe Hirsch.

St. Mathias 4, Upsala 0

UPSALA — St. Mathias’ Braydon Borg and Connor Knettel combined for a three-hit shutout to help the Devils knock off the Upsala Blue Jays 4-0 Sunday, April 30.

Borg got the start and struck out seven in six innings to earn the win. Knettel struck out two and pitched three hitless innings to get the save.

Kyle Wicklund and Luke Zontelli each tallied two hits for the Devils.

St. Mathias 4 6 0

Upsala 0 3 0