99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur Baseball: Rebels open Victory League play with win

The Victory League stated its season with two games Sunday, April 30.

3277408+baseball.jpg
Today at 12:11 PM

SOBIESKI — Bill Sather went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Fort Ripley Rebels beat the Sobieski Skis 7-6 Sunday, April 30.

Sather hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, which tied the game. Brett Kramer launched a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Rebels a two-run lead.

Kramer also earned the win as he struck out five in three innings of relief. Tom Fairbanks got the save and allowed one run in the ninth.

Sobieski belted three home runs in the loss. Gabe Hirsch hit one to lead off the bottom of the ninth for the Skis to make it a one-run game.

Dusty Parker and Collin Eckman each ripped solo home runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Ripley 7 11 0

Sobieski 6 9 0

WP: Brett Kramer. LP: Collin Eckman. SV: Tom Fairbanks. 2B: FR-Zach Heidmann. HR: FR-Brett Kramer, Bill Sather; S-Collin Eckman, Dusty Parker, Gabe Hirsch.

St. Mathias 4, Upsala 0

UPSALA — St. Mathias’ Braydon Borg and Connor Knettel combined for a three-hit shutout to help the Devils knock off the Upsala Blue Jays 4-0 Sunday, April 30.

Borg got the start and struck out seven in six innings to earn the win. Knettel struck out two and pitched three hitless innings to get the save.

Kyle Wicklund and Luke Zontelli each tallied two hits for the Devils.

St. Mathias 4 6 0

Upsala 0 3 0

WP: Braydon Borg. LP: Nick Frieler. SV: Connor Knettel.

What To Read Next
Noah Cekalla
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders rally for split
April 30, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gabrielle Dulas
Sports
College Softball: Raiders outhit Rainy River for sweep
April 30, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cole Smith family
Sports
Hockey: Smith enjoys first full season in NHL
April 27, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Pete Mohs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors 3rd in CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Movie poster for "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Growing pains painfully funny in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’
May 02, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Genevieve Birkland
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Birkeland, Patriots win presection
May 01, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report