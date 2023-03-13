Archibald, Smith contribute for NHL teams

Brainerd graduates Josh Archibald and Cole Smith have been regular contributors for their National Hockey League teams this season.

Archibald had five goals and 10 points in 47 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins through Sunday, March 12. The 30-year-old forward has 32 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating when on the ice for goals for and against.

Josh Archibald

Smith had three goals and 16 points in 58 games in his rookie season with the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old forward has 54 penalty minutes and a plus-0 rating this season.