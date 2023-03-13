6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Archibald, Smith contribute for NHL teams

Former Warriors playing in the NHL

Smith_Cole.jpg
Cole Smith
March 13, 2023 04:59 PM

Brainerd graduates Josh Archibald and Cole Smith have been regular contributors for their National Hockey League teams this season.

Archibald had five goals and 10 points in 47 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins through Sunday, March 12. The 30-year-old forward has 32 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating when on the ice for goals for and against.

josh-archibald-2021-41.jpg
Josh Archibald

Smith had three goals and 16 points in 58 games in his rookie season with the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old forward has 54 penalty minutes and a plus-0 rating this season.

What To Read Next
golfing-closeup.jpg
Sports
Area Golf: Area resident aces hole
March 10, 2023 02:57 PM
Three softball players pose for a photo.
Sports
College Softball: Pitching depth could be key to Raider success
March 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
022423.S.FF.Spud.BBB.Reign
Prep
Adam Jenkins records 1,000th career point as Moorhead outlasts Brainerd in Section 8-4A battle
February 24, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SoberHomes1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Sobering reality
March 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Snowy St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Brainerd.
Local
Prolonged snowstorm has residents digging out — again
March 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Knowledge Bowl - BHS 2023
Local
Local students heading to state Knowledge Bowl competition
March 12, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins