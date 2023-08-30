Area Boys Soccer: Lake Region drops opener

PRIOR LAKE — Soren Benson scored a first-half goal for the Lake Region Christian School Hornets as they lost 2-1 in their season opener to Prior Lake Christian Academy Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Joe Wiedell stopped 19 shots for the Hornets while Joseph Bostrom recorded an assist.

Lake Region 1 0 – 1

Prior Lake 0 2 – 2

First half: LR-Soren Benson (Joseph Bostrom)

Goalkeepers:LR-Joe Wiedell (19 saves)

Conference: LR 0-1. Overall: LR 0-1. Next: Lake Region hosts Rosemount 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

Zimmerman 3, Little Falls 1

LITTLE FALLS — Marvin Ezquivel scored the lone goal for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 3-1 to the Zimmerman Thunder in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Garrett Lindberg tallied an assist for the Flyers who outshot the Thunder 17-11.

Zimmerman 2 1 – 3

Little Falls 0 1 – 1

First half: Z-Gavin Zenzen (Aiden Corbert) 0:10, Z-Zenzen 30:45

Second half: LF-Marvin Ezquivel (Garrett Lindberg) 56:10, Z-JJ Derkey (Tanner Lovigne)

Shots on goal: LF-17, Z-11

Goalkeepers: LF-Robert Crosswhite (8 saves)