Area Boys Soccer: Lake Region drops opener
Area boys soccer results from Tuesday, Aug. 29.
PRIOR LAKE — Soren Benson scored a first-half goal for the Lake Region Christian School Hornets as they lost 2-1 in their season opener to Prior Lake Christian Academy Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Joe Wiedell stopped 19 shots for the Hornets while Joseph Bostrom recorded an assist.
Lake Region 1 0 – 1
Prior Lake 0 2 – 2
First half: LR-Soren Benson (Joseph Bostrom)
Goalkeepers:LR-Joe Wiedell (19 saves)
Conference: LR 0-1. Overall: LR 0-1. Next: Lake Region hosts Rosemount 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Zimmerman 3, Little Falls 1
LITTLE FALLS — Marvin Ezquivel scored the lone goal for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 3-1 to the Zimmerman Thunder in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garrett Lindberg tallied an assist for the Flyers who outshot the Thunder 17-11.
Zimmerman 2 1 – 3
Little Falls 0 1 – 1
First half: Z-Gavin Zenzen (Aiden Corbert) 0:10, Z-Zenzen 30:45
Second half: LF-Marvin Ezquivel (Garrett Lindberg) 56:10, Z-JJ Derkey (Tanner Lovigne)
Shots on goal: LF-17, Z-11
Goalkeepers: LF-Robert Crosswhite (8 saves)
Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls at Rocori 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
