Area Girls Soccer: Flyers fall to Becker 2-1

Little Falls hosts Becker Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Today at 8:42 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Sequoia Kicker recorded her first career varsity goal two minutes into the game for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 2-1 to the Becker Bulldogs in a non-conference game Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Kyra Cauuwe recorded an assist on Kicker’s goal for the Flyers.

Becker 1 1 – 2

Little Falls 1 0 – 1

First half: LF-Sequoia Kicker (Kyra Cauuwe), B-Goal

Second half: B-Goal

Shots on goal: LF 6, B 6

Goalkeepers: LF-Kylin Anderson (4 saves)

Overall: LF 1-2-1. Next: Little Falls at Melrose 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

