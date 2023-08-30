Area Girls Soccer: Flyers fall to Becker 2-1

LITTLE FALLS — Sequoia Kicker recorded her first career varsity goal two minutes into the game for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 2-1 to the Becker Bulldogs in a non-conference game Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Kyra Cauuwe recorded an assist on Kicker’s goal for the Flyers.

Becker 1 1 – 2

Little Falls 1 0 – 1

First half: LF-Sequoia Kicker (Kyra Cauuwe), B-Goal

Second half: B-Goal

Shots on goal: LF 6, B 6

Goalkeepers: LF-Kylin Anderson (4 saves)