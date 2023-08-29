6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Area Golf: 35 winning score at Madden’s

News from area golf courses.

FSA golf
Today at 8:45 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — The foursome of Abbey Pieper, Christy Tobin, Jessica Richau and Sarah Kinkeade captured the Aug. 22 women’s event at Madden’s Resort.

The team posted a 35 to win by three strokes.

Tobin was closest to the pin and Lindi Holliday made the longest putt

Holes-in-one

Alex Uloth, Little Falls, aced the 147-yard 17th hole of The Classic at Madden’s Aug 22 using a pitching wedge. Uloth is the 2016 Minnesota State Amateur champion and a former caddie at The Classic.

What To Read Next
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Points titles secured at NCS
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Buckman advances with walk-off in 11th
11h ago
BD-Baseball Graph.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Harvest keep racking up wins
11h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CRMC Championship Logo.png
Sports
Golf: Minnesotans just miss qualifying for CRMC
12h ago
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Points titles secured at NCS
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Cass Lake woman charged with murdering son
1h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1871397+road_closed.jpg
Local
Highway 10 closes to all traffic in St. Cloud Aug. 28–30
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal