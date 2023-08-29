Area Golf: 35 winning score at Madden’s

EAST GULL LAKE — The foursome of Abbey Pieper, Christy Tobin, Jessica Richau and Sarah Kinkeade captured the Aug. 22 women’s event at Madden’s Resort.

The team posted a 35 to win by three strokes.

Tobin was closest to the pin and Lindi Holliday made the longest putt

Holes-in-one

Alex Uloth, Little Falls, aced the 147-yard 17th hole of The Classic at Madden’s Aug 22 using a pitching wedge. Uloth is the 2016 Minnesota State Amateur champion and a former caddie at The Classic.

