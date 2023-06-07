Area Golf: Breezy Point golfer makes one in a million shot at Whitefish

PEQUOT LAKES — Lucky golfers make a hole-in-one.

Breezy Point’s Nevin Greer did better than that.

He made a hole in two. A two on a par five is called a double eagle or albatross. Making an albatross is such a rare feat for recreational golfers that golf experts don’t have a good way to quantify the probability of this happening. It’s often referred to as a one-in-a-million shot. The probability of a recreational golfer making a hole-in-one, on the other hand, is about one in 12,500.

“I’ve made some lucky shots the past two years, but this one was nuts,” said Greer, who made his albatross on the fifth hole of the Whitefish Golf Club on Memorial Day weekend.

Greer and golf partners Alex Goerges, Sawyer Goerges and Brad Bolt were competing in the Wounded Warriors benefit tournament when the golf gods blessed Greer. Playing in a scramble, Greer was the third to tee off. He used his trusty Titleist 913d3 driver. His ball came to rest 293 yards away on the left center of the fairway. This was the longest drive of the tournament. It was also the best-positioned ball of his foursome. All agreed to play Greer’s ball, which was 235 yards away from the pin.

“After double checking the distance, I pulled out my 3 hybrid,” Greer said. “I hit the ball well, but it’s an uphill shot to an elevated green and there’s no way I could tell where it landed. Sawyer thought he heard the ball hit the pin, but we were nearly 300 yards away and talking so I wasn’t so sure about that.”

When the foursome drove their carts to the green, Greer’s ball was not in sight.

“I figured it had rolled off the back so I went looking for it,” Greer said. “Meanwhile, Alex and Brad spotted a divot 15 feet in front of the pin. They walked up to the hole to check it out and when they did the celebrating began.”

Golfers many holes away could hear their roar.

Greer and his foursome won the tournament with a 16-under 56. They donated their winnings to the Wounded Warriors.

“We enjoyed supporting the cause and we enjoyed playing Whitefish, which was in terrific shape,” Greer said.

Greer, 29, made another one-in-a-million shot two years ago by making a two on a par five at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. He also owns a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Fifty Lakes.

Steve Bengtson, Whitefish golf club manager, said Greer’s albatross has been a fun topic of conversation around the club.

“I’ve been here 28 years, and this is the first time, to my knowledge, that anyone has carded an albatross,” Bengston said. “Pretty cool.”

Whitefish men

PEQUOT LAKES — The foursome of Rich Kastner, Dave Duncan, Mike Rutt and Terry Stansfield won the Tuesday, May 30, guest day scramble for the Whitefish Men’s League.

Dave Boss, Tim Egan, David Keeling and Don Skalman finished second ahead of Darrell Swanson, Tj Jones, Paul Schmidt and Dave Lobben.

Don Craig and Dave Baker were closest to the pin. John Jambor was closest to the pin on his second shot and Rockey Wilske made the longest putt.

Whitefish women

PEQUOT LAKES — Joyce Fleck was the first-flight winner of the low net event Wednesday, May 31, for the Whitefish Women’s 18-hole League.

Barb Holubar finished second and Deb Enger third in the first flight.

Luann Rickert won the second flight with Nancy Schmidt in second and Pam Musielewicz in third.

Brenda Hein captured the third flight followed by Cheryl Bontrager and Joi Brandt.

Nancy McEnroe, Joyce Fleck and Julie Hofstedt made birdies while Bontrager and Dorie Kaleva sank chip-ins.