Area Golf: Cragun’s holds grand opening for new 36 holes

EAST GULL LAKE — Thirty-six new holes have been completely redesigned at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

While the new holes have been open for a month now, it culminated in Cragun’s Grand Opening event with architect Tom Lehman launching a ceremonial opening tee shot off the first hole of the newly built Lehman 18 course.

After Lehman struck his drive down the middle of the fairway, the University of Minnesota alumni band played the Minnesota Rouser.

Lehman and Chris Brands partnered to build and redesign all 36 holes on Cragun’s property. Construction isn’t done yet, however, as nine more holes will be finished in the summer of 2024 giving Cragun's 45 championship quality holes.

More from Conrad





“It’s a 36-hole renovation and then adding nine more new ones,” Lehman said at a press conference Monday, July 24. “It really became something a little more different because we eliminated some holes and had to create new holes and reversed some holes. We probably renovated 31 holes and built 14 new holes. It was a big project lasting three years. You are obviously limited here in Minnesota with the weather, but beautiful typography and a beautiful sand base that was easy to work with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many guests came to be a part of the grand opening event Monday and played the Lehman 18 course, which stretches all the way to the Gull River and back to the clubhouse.

“The Lehman 18 is a combination of some of the existing holes that were renovated or changed combined with some brand new holes,” Lehman said. “The brand new holes were built on sand dunes and I’ve always loved courses in Australia that are sand built and we all know what that look is with the big reveal. It’s a little bit of a different kind of sand here, but the look is kind of what we wanted to achieve.”

The 12th hole of the Lehman 18 course at Cragun's Legacy Courses. submitted photo

Lehman first saw Cragun’s Legacy Courses when he was watching his son play in the Minnesota PGA Junior Match Play event in the summer of 2020.

He met with Dutch Cragun on the patio of the clubhouse and was interested in helping the new project of expanding the Legacy Courses.

Three summers later and it’s nearly complete.

“I had the good fortune of watching these kids play the course when my son was in the match play event,” Lehman said. “Without actually hitting shots, I got to see where they’d hit it and play it. I got a good feeling for how the course was being played. I went out to dinner with Dutch and looked at some of the plans and I thought we could do something better.”

Lehman started designing golf courses in 1997 a year after he won The 1996 Open Championship at the Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club. His first project was The Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Arizona. Shortly after he designed Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin. Overall, Lehman estimated he had been a part of 30 golf course designs.

The ninth hole at the Lehman 18 course at Cragun's Legacy Courses. sumbitted photo

“The land here at Cragun’s is absolutely beautiful and the team here was 100% supportive,” Lehman said. “Everything we thought we needed to do to make the courses more playable they were up to doing and I think we achieved about everything we wanted to achieve so far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutch 18 is the other course open at Cragun’s and features many of the same holes tweaked as well as holes reversed to make for optimum play. The Dutch 18 is also where the CRMC Championship on the PGA Tour Canada will be played.

“I enjoy the planning and dreaming phase more than the construction phase,” Lehman said. “To me, to look at the golf holes and see what’s there and how to make them better it’s impossible to plan a golf course on paper. Once you dive into and start clearing and see what’s there it becomes a better golf course.”

The Lehman 18 opened for guests to play last fall. The dry summer has made it hard for the new Lehman 18 to fully grow in, but Lehman is confident it will be in better condition sooner than later.

“It’s unfortunate,” Lehman said. “The dry weather has had an impact and it’s not as good as it will be. You hope that it is good enough, so at first blush people enjoy it. You hope people say, ‘Well it hasn’t quite grown in yet but it sure is fun to play.’ I can handle that. I think the word is people enjoy it and it’ll be better next year and the year after that and at some point it’s going to be absolutely perfect and I’m looking forward to that point.”

The 18th hole of the Dutch 18 which is the finishing hole for the CRMC Championship. submitted photo

The Lehman 18 also features long cart drives, including from holes nine to 10 and holes 13 to 14. It was something Lehman wasn’t thrilled about doing in the beginning.

“I was very uneasy about it,” he said. “We tried to look at a way to connect with a hole in between to make it so there was only one long drive instead of two. As it turned out, it’s a resort. Not many people are walking. If the course is good enough they won’t mind a long drive. If the course stinks they’ll say, ‘The course was awful and the long drive I’m never going there again,’ but if it’s a good enough course people won’t even think about it. So I overcame my resistance and just wanted to make the golf course really good and fun.”

Lehman helped design and redesign the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine which hosts the 3M Open on the PGA Tour. With Cragun’s hosting the CRMC Championship on the PGA Tour Canada, Lehman has his name on both courses in Minnesota which host PGA events.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“It’s cool and fun,” Lehman said. “I was involved with the original design of the TPC course with Arnold Palmer and then involved with the renovation, which made sense since I played there nine years on the Champions Tour so I knew the course really well and how to make it better. It’s cool to have my name on both. I think that’s neat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lehman also talked about his friendship with Staples-Motley head coach Glen Hasselberg and former The Vintage at Staples PGA Pro Bill Israelson.

“Bill was the man,” Lehman said. “He was the best player in Minnesota for many years. And Glen is just everyone’s buddy. A good player, but we called him ‘The Grand One.’ He’s Mr. Minnesota Golf, that’s how we all looked upon him and still do. He’s a real significant part of golf in this part of Minnesota.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

