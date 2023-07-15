Area Golf: Jenkins golfer makes hole in one on par 4 at Whitefish Golf Club

Standing on the 15th tee box at Whitefish Golf Club, Jory Carlson whacked his Titleist more than 300 yards on the par four hole. The ball didn’t stop rolling until it plopped into the cup.

“I crushed it,” said Carlson, 42, of Jenkins, Minn. “The ball was tailing so it landed to the right of the green. My sister, Jenna Anderson, said she saw a favorable bounce and thought a hole-in-one was possible but who knew? We couldn’t see the cup from the tee box because there is a dip in the fairway.”

As Carlson, Anderson and Garrett Anderson approached the hole something was amiss. They didn’t see Carlson’s ball but did find another ball well short of the green in second cut grass.

“I thought I might have flown the green and lost my ball in the woods,” said Carlson. “So, I hit the ball we found just to keep the round moving. That’s when my sister went up to the cup and yelled, ‘Here’s your ball! I told you it might have went in!’”

According to the scorecard, hole 15 is 302 yards long from the white tees they were playing.

Carlson concedes he was so overwhelmed by the hole-in-one that he wasn’t thinking straight. “When we got to the 16th tee box I was still trembling, and I just teed up my hole-in-one ball and swung away. It wasn’t until after I hit it that I realized I could have easily lost that ball into the woods to the left or right.”

Steve Bengtson, manager of Whitefish Golf Club, said this is the first hole-in-one on a par four that he’s aware of during his 28 years at the course. He noted that Nevin Greer of Pequot Lakes made an albatross (3-under par) on hole number five during Memorial Day Weekend but that likely ranks a tad behind Carlson’s accomplishment.

“As great as Nevin’s albatross was on a par five, there’s something really special about writing down a one on a par four.”

Other area aces

Matt Giresch of Lake Elmo aced the 173-yard par 3 seventh hole at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort using a 7-iron.

Nick Johnson of Eagan aced the 172-yard par 3 13th hole at Pine Beach East at Madden’s using an 8-iron.