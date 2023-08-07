Area Golf: McEnroe-Panure top the Whitefish field

PEQUOT LAKES — John McEnroe and Bob Panure won the Flight One two-person quota event Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Whitefish Men’s League.

Dan Hanson and Mike Umland earned second in Flight One while Ron Meyer and Ron Fillmore got third.

Mike Rutt and Terry Standfield won Flight Two with Steve Christiansen and Tom Schroeder netting second and Tom Olson and Dale Christiansen third.

Flight Three featured Dave Lobben and Duane Frion in first, Larry Raisbeck and a blind draw in second and Richard Hansen and Roger Tietz in third.

Ron Meyer and Scott Thompson each won closest to the pin contests. Mike Rancor and Dave Lobben each drained the longest putt.

Whitefish women

PEQUOT LAKES — Mary Dougherty was the low net winner and on the winning team Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Whitefish Women’s 18-hole League Lone Ranger event.

Dougherty was joined by Joan Kantos, Dorie Kaleva and Polly Colip Schoen for first place.

Sue Seher, Luann Rickert, Bev Prueher and Paula Gulliford placed second and Debbie Enger, Connie Weber, Anita Stensby and Sally Ekman earned third.

Nancy McEnroe, Seher and Gulliford sank birdies while Seher and Cheryl Fontaine made chip-ins.

Madden’s women

EAST GULL LAKE — The team of Suzanne Plautz and Pam Musielewicz tied with the team of Angella Roby, Tara Pavek and Pat Einarson Tuesday, Aug. 1, in a 4-person scramble on the front nine of Pine Beach East.

Both teams shot 38s.

Ali Timmons was closest to the pin. Pam Sandelin sank the longest putt and Mart Lange chipped in on hole four.

