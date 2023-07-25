Area Golf: Petry scores Top 10 at Amateur Championship

ST. LOUIS PARK — Rylin Petry of Cragun’s Legacy Courses fired a 5-under 211 to tie for 10th July 17-19 at the 120th MGA Amateur Championship played at the Minneapolis Golf Club.

Petry carded rounds of 75-69-67 to tie with Mason Roloff of TPC Twin Cities.

Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Course shot a 23-under 193 to win the event by 12 strokes.

Whitefish Men

PEQUOT LAKES — Steve Ogren landed the top spot in the first flight of the low individual net game played Tuesday, July 18, during the Whitefish Men’s League.

Mike Umland finished second and Roger Jenson third.

Mike Rutt won the second flight followed by Tom G. Olson and Bob Beatty.

Mike Noll was the third flight winner with Mike Einen in second and Paul Kaufenberg third.

Gary Kipling won the fourth flight followed by Bruce Bissonnette and Al Falconer.

Larry Raisbeck won the fifth flight with Larry Swanson second and Sam Kantos third.

Tom Baker and Darrell Swanson were closest to the pin winners and Larry Raisbeck and Jeffery Baumgartner made the longest putts.

Whitefish Women

PEQUOT LAKES — Barb Hanson won the individual low net by flight event Wednesday, July 19 for the Whitefish Women’s 18-hole League.

Joyce Fleck placed second in the first flight followed by Faye Puelston.

Anitya Stensby topped the second flight followed by Pam Musielewicz and Natalie Sentz.

Wendy Markman captured the third flight followed by Cheryl Bontrager and Dorie Kaleva.

The fourth flight was won by Sherrie Adam. Bev Prueher finished second and Brenda Hein third.

Fleck carded two birdies and Paula Gulliford made one. Sandy Meyer and Hein both made chip-ins.

Madden’s Couples

EAST GULL LAKE — Lynden and Kathy Johnson fired a 45 to win the alternate shot game Wednesday, July 19, on Madden’s Pine Beach West front nine during Madden’s Couple Night.

Wayne Carner made the longest putt.

The event for Wednesday, July 26 will be Couples Scramble on the Pine Beach East Course.

Hole-in-one

Louis Broussard, Beaumont, Texas, aced the 141-yard 11th hole of Madden’s Pine Beach West July 20 using an 8-iron.