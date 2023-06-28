Area Golf: Pilot advances to semis

CANNON FALLS — Claudia Pilot of Cragun’s Legacy Courses downed Cathy White of Royal Golf Club 1 up in the 2023 MGA Women’s Senior Match Play Championship quarterfinals Sunday, June 25, at Cannon Golf Club.

Pilot then took Barb Miller to 19 holes before falling in the semifinals.

Pilot eliminated Cathy White of Royal Golf Club 1-up in the opening round Friday, June 23.

Whitefish men

PEQUOT LAKES — Tim Hubbard, Mike Carnahan, Dave Baker and Mike Rutt scored the low round in the two best scores of a foursome June 20 during the Whitefish Men’s League.

Arlen Stensby, Paul Schmidt, Bruce Umland and Bruce Bissonnette placed second followed by Don Craig, Tim Egan, Darrell Swanson and Matt Werneke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closest to the pin winners were Steve Ogren and Rich Kastner. Longest putts were made by Dan Hanson and Don Skalman.

Whitefish Women

PEQUOT LAKES — Joyce Fleck, Luann Rickert, Connie Weber and Cheryl Bontrager were the winning team of the 3-2-1 event June 21 for the Whitefish Women 18-hole League.

Faye Puelston, Mary Dougherty, Joi Brand and Bev Prueher placed second followed by Cathy Munger, Myra Faust, Nancy Schmidt and Sally Ekman.

Maxine Riches scored the low 18-hole net score of 69. Lori McCormick carded three birdies, including a chip-in. Riches and Ekman also drained chip-ins.

Holes-in-one

Cody Sorenson, Bismarck, North Dakota, aced the 145-yard 11th hole of Madden’s Pine Beach West June 24 using an 8-iron.

Dawson Ringler, Baxter, aced the 142-yard 11th hole of Madden’s Pine Beach West June 9 using a 9-iron.

Paige Kneip, Eden Valley, aced the 90-yard 14th hole of The Classic at Madden’s June 1 using a 9-iron.

Luke Duininck, Savage, aced the 150-yard second hole of The Classic at Madden’s May 18 using a 90iron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Osborn, Lino Lakes, aced the 162-yard 14th hole of The Classic at Madden’s May 18 using an 8-iron.

Doug Hendricks, Blaine, aced the 162-yard 10th hole of Madden’s Pine Beach East Course June 23 using a 7-iron. He did it while celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife Sandra.