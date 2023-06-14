Area Golf: Pilot-Williams record top 10 finish

OWATONNA — Brenda Williams of Windsong Farm and Claudia Pilot of Grand View Lodge shot a two-round 161 to place eighth in the MGA Women’s Senior Four-Ball Championship June 5-6 at Owatonna Country Club.

The pair opened with a 79 and followed with an 82 during Round Two.

Barb Miller and Cathy White won the event with a 146 thanks to rounds of 73-73. There was a three-way tie for second between teams that also shot 146.

Whitefish Men

PEQUOT LAKES — Scott Thompson and Jerry Moore won the first flight Tuesday, June 6, for the two-person Stableford event during the Whitefish Men’s League.

David Kath and Don Craig finished second with John McEnroe and Tom Boyce in third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Finley and Ron Kitzmann won the second flight followed by Darrell Swanson and Gary Amundson in second and Arlen Stensby and Paul Beilfuss in third.

The third-flight winners were Bruce Bissonnette and Larry Swanson. Terry Stansfield and Mike Rancour finished second and Jim McKeehen and Duane Frion placed third.

Jim Bydlon was closest to the hole on his second shot. Bill Pool was closest to the pin and made a long putt. Tom Olson drained the other longest putt.

Whitefish Women

PEQUOT LAKES — Sue Seher, Mary Dougherty, Luann Rickert and Sally Ekman comprised the winning team Wednesday, June 7, for the one gross, two net team game for the Whitefish Women’s 18-hole league.

Dori Leininger, Roxanne Thompson, Chery Bontrager and Bev Prueher finished second. Nancy McEnroe, Myra Faust, Connie Weber and Brena Hein finished third.

The low individual net round went to Faust who shot a 68.

Birdies were made by Dougherty, Debbie Enger, Pam Musielewicz and Thompson.

Barb Holubar and Rickert made chip-ins.