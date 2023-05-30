Area Golf: Results from Whitefish

PEQUOT LAKES — Dan Hanson, Paul Beilfuss, Tom McGrath and Darrell Swanson won the two-ball low net foursome event May 23 during the Whitefish Golf Club’s men’s league.

In second place for the first flight was Tim Hubbard, Mike Rutt, Mike Umland and David Duncan followed by Jim Bydlon, Al Falconer, Ron Meyer and Don Craig.

The second flight was won by Steve Laak, Dean Brandt, Frank Roedl and Marv Bjugan. Second place went to Mike Einan, Dick Hanson, Paul Schmidt and Bill Carlson with Mike Noll, Sam Kantos, Tom Schroeder and David Lobben in third.

Rutt and David Kath made the longest putts and Swanson and Duane Frion were closest to the pin winners.