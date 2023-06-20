Area Golf: Seeling qualifies into MGA Amateur Championship as co-medalist

SARTELL — Tyler Seeling of Deacon’s Lodge shot a 4-under round of 68 at Blackberry Ridge to be co-medalist of the MGA Amateur Qualifier Friday, June 16.

Seeling tied with Brandon Nelson of Bemidji Town and Country Club for first place. Seeling finished with four birdies. He sank three on the front nine and birdied one hole on the back nine.

The MGA Amateur Championship is scheduled for July 17-19 at Minneapolis Golf Club in St. Louis Park.

Whitefish Men

PEQUOT LAKES — Tom Boyce won the first flight Tuesday, June 13, in the individual low net event.

Tim Hubbard earned second place and David Kath third in the first flight.

Darrell Swanson grabbed the top spot in the second flight with Rich Kastner in second and Mike Rutt in third.

The third flight was won by Don Skalman with Terry Stansfield in second and Jack Heidman third.

Jim McKeehen earned first place in the fourth flight as Matt Weneke got second ahead of Larry Swanson in third.

Hubbard got the longest putt on both holes three and 11. Chuck McConnell was closest to the pin on hole four and Dave Nelson was closest to the pin on hole 12.

Whitefish Women

PEQUOT LAKES — Barb Holubar won the first flight in the Par-4 Individual Flighted event Wednesday, June 14.

Debbie Enger earned second place in the first flight with Faye Puelston third.

The second flight was won by Pam Musielewicz with Mary Dougherty in second and Luann Rickert third.

Dorie Kaleva grabbed the top spot in the third flight beating out Cheryl Bontrager in second and Enga Wodziak in third.

Musielewicz was the low net with a 66. There were no birdies, but Nancy Einan made a chip-in.