Area Golf: The Classic lands in Top 100 again

Golf Digest ranks The Classic at Madden's one of the 100 best.

Course superintendent Scott Hoffman on hole 11 at the Classic at Madden’s golf course. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The 11th hole of The Classic at Madden's is one of many highlights on this "Golf Digest" Top 100 Public Course.
Contributed photo
Today at 7:47 PM

EAST GULL LAKE — The Classic at Madden’s has once again been ranked in “Golf Digest’s” list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Golf Courses, making this the course’s 20th year in the Top 100.

“This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an

exceptional golfing experience,” says Brian Thuringer, Chairman of Madden’s Board of

Directors. “We are honored to be recognized as a consistent leader in the world of golf

and remain dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our valued players and guests.”

The Golf Digest rankings for America’s 100 Greatest Public Golf Courses are based on thousands of evaluations from Golf Digest course panelists. The Classic landed in the 81st position.

“There are a lot of northern Minnesota golf courses lined with trees, nature’s beauty,

and lakes, but nothing compares to The Classic,” says Madden’s Golf Course

Superintendent, Tanner Schoenfelder. “Each shot at The Classic is as important as the

last and has the chance to be a shot you tell stories about for a lifetime.”

Course superintendent Scott Hoffman on hole 11 at the Classic at Madden’s golf course. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Scott Hoffmann, course architect and former superintendent at The Classic said: “From the beginning, The Classic has had the look and feel of a golf course that has been there for many years. Madden’s has made a commitment to maintain it at

the highest level and the course is virtually unchanged from the day we opened.”

