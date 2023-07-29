Area Golf: The Gravel Pit already seeing growth

BRAINERD — The newest golf course in the lakes area is already expanding.

The Gravel Pit Golf Course and Event Center opened last year as a 13-hole par 3 golf course.

The Scott Hoffman designed par 3 course was the brainchild of Nate Toumi and is run by Chuck Klecatsky, who went from being director of golf at Cragun’s Legacy Courses to The Gravel Pit.

After a successful first season, The Gravel Pit is set to expand with a new 10 and a half hole course. The course will feature 10 newly designed holes by Hoffman as well as a gambler’s hole which will be more like a 60-yard putt.

“We had the property to the south of the current golf course,” Klecatsky said. “And what we originally wanted to do was put in a wedge range and full driving range. It didn’t really fit with the vibe going on out here. Plus with our neighbors at Cragun’s, Madden’s and the airport driving range there are three driving ranges within a mile of where we are. So we decided to build another unique golf course.”

A worker works on the new 10 hole course at The Gravel Pit.

Klecatsky joked The Gravel Pit hasn’t been strong with math when describing the half a hole on the new course.

“We’ll have 10 par 3s and then the final hole will be a gambler’s hole that goes right back to the parking lot, and it’ll be a 60-yard putt down a ridge,” Klecatsky said. “So you’ll putt down a hill, down a big slope into an actual putting green that’s right next to our parking lot.”

The Gravel Pit began seeding for the new par 3 course this last week and the hope is for it to be ready by next spring.

“There is a chance we will expand our deck around the clubhouse, but when you stand on the first tee box we can see the first three holes,” Klecatsky said. “It’ll also butt up against the new Lehman course at Cragun’s so we will probably have a turnstand by the fifth hole where people can enjoy some new golf views.”

Klecatsky said the new course will be a separate course, but guests can play both or pay a fee for unlimited play for the day.

“We have the 13-hole course and 10 and a half hole course,” he said. “People will be more than welcome to play either one of them, play both of them or we will have an unlimited rate for the day where people can play all day or play in the morning, go out on the boat and come back to play in the evening. So it’ll be two separate golf courses.”

submitted photo

Klecatsky added the geography made the choice of building a second course instead of adding to the 13-hole course easy.

“The 13-hole course has a lot of water and wetland on it and the new golf course will be almost all grass with no wetlands or water on it,” Klecatsky said.

Despite there being less water, Klecatsky didn’t want to call the new 10 and a half hole course easy.

“It’ll have the same elevation changes as the first course, it'll just look a little easier,” he said. “It’ll be playable for golfers with all playing abilities, but we will have holes ranging from 60 to 180 yards. The greens will also be slightly more subtle. It’ll still be challenging, just maybe with some less slopes involved.”

Even with the expansion, The Gravel Pit still hopes to have a relaxing environment surrounding it.

“We want people to come out and enjoy the game with their friends and that’s what we’ve been seeing,” Klecatsky said. “When we ask people how their rounds went, almost everyone within their first three words said it was fun. Fun is the key here and that’s been neat to see here. We’ve had beginners play here. Tom Lehman’s son came over to play the week of the CRMC Championship last year. So golfers of all skill levels are enjoying the facility and that’s what is really neat to see. Between the 13-hole course and the new 10 and a half hole course we just hope it’s a facility where locals and people on vacation can come out and have The Gravel Pit experience of not just golf but hanging out and making memories.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

