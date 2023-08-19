Area Golf: VanArragon coming in hot to CRMC

EAST GULL LAKE — There isn’t much Caleb VanArragon hasn’t accomplished on a Minnesota golf course.

He’ll endure a few firsts when he tees it up as a sponsor exemption for the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship sponsored by Gertens Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

VanArragon secured his spot in his first-ever PGA Tour Canada event by winning the Minnesota State Open July 12 at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Hopkins. The former Blaine High School graduate and current Valparaiso University senior not only won the State Open, but dominated the field with a 12-stroke victory. He fired rounds of 68-65-64 for a three-day 197.

“I was really looking forward to this,” VanArragon said. “I’m playing my senior year of college golf and I was really lucky that this tournament didn’t conflict with any college tournaments. I would have missed a college tournament if I needed to, but luckily I didn’t need to.

“I played in the 3M this year, which was such a thrill and such a cool experience, but besides that tournament, this will be the biggest tournament I’ve ever played in my life. I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity to just see where my game stacks up against this type of competition. My goal next year is to turn pro and hopefully eventually get status on some kind of tour like this. To get the opportunity to play against a field like this while I’m still an amateur and I don’t really have anything to lose is just a cool opportunity and something that I’m really looking forward to and learning from.”

He also won the Minnesota Golf Association’s Amateur Championship before playing in the PGA’s 3M Open.

“At the 3M, it was definitely tough,” VanArragon said. “The biggest thing for me was I wasn’t sure how was going to handle playing in front of that many people. I have never before played in a tournament where there are millions of people checking in on the leaderboard and tens of thousands watching it in person. That did a good job of just preparing me generally for playing on the biggest stage and the biggest tour of golf. Now I’m looking forward to this PGA Tour Canada event because now I know better how to expect my body to react. I know how my mind is going to react. I know better how to calm myself down, I think. I’m just a little bit better prepared in genal how to handle the chaos of the week.

“Playing in the 3M gives me a good amount of confidence going into this and that I can handle this and the nerves won’t be too much for me.”

At his hometown course for the 3M, VanArragon shot 76-70. He missed the weekend cut but placed 74th.

In his last tournament, VanArragon tied for third in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship Aug. 7-10. He fired rounds of 71-69-69 to miss the title by six strokes.

During last year’s college season, he racked up 10 top-10 finishes with his worst finish of the season being an 11th-place finish at the GCU Invitational. He became the first at-large NCAA Regional qualifier in Valparaiso history. He shattered the modern program record and led the Missouri Valley Conference with a season-scoring average of 71.08. He was named MVC Golfer of the Week twice last season bringing his career total to 13, which is tied for third-most in MVC history.

Caleb VanArragon watches his pitch during the second round of 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Photo by Jeff Lawler/ Courtesy MGA

“After the State Am and State Open I was definitely happy with how I was playing,” VanArragon said. “I was a little concerned because I felt like it was a fairly controlled environment compared to most tournaments that I typically play and compared to most tournaments that I’ll play if I turn professional. For instance, I was sleeping in my own bed. Every morning for my warm-ups, I actually went to Bunker Hills — my home course — and hit on a range that I was familiar with. And the courses, too. I was fairly familiar with the courses that we played. Plus, I’m fairly familiar with Twin Cities style of courses that I’ve played all my life.

“I was a little concerned that it wouldn't translate very well to other places and other types of golf courses and other styles of golf. Fortunately, I just played in the Canadian Am in Toronto and I finished tied for third. I was really proud of that. That showed me that my game is good and it’s not just good when I’m sleeping in my own bed.”

VanArragon was quick to note he knows how golf is and how quickly one’s game can change from good to not-so-good. But VanArragon has been playing consistently well for a long time.

Named a First Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators, becoming the first player in program history to earn that honor and Valparaiso’s 15th all-time First Team Academic All-American in any sport.

As a prep player, he qualified for the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. He was a three-time Northwest Suburban Conference champion. He was a Top-10 finisher in the Class 3A state tournament and was a two-time Section 5-3A champion. In 2017, he won the Minnesota Junior PGA Champion. In 2018, he won the Minnesota State Junior Boys Championship and placed 10th in the Minnesota State Open and was the Minnesota Public Links Championship runner-up. He was the 2018 Minnesota Golf Association Junior Player of the Year.

Despite his competitive success in Minnesota, VanArragon has never played Cragun’s Legacy Courses, but he’s excited to get the chance.

“I actually haven’t played there before,” VanArragon said. “People have told me that the redesign that they’ve done is really good. I’ve heard people say it was really good. Someone just told me (Monday) that the winning score was 27-under-par or something like that so I’m looking forward to having some good birdie opportunities out there. I’m hoping to get up one time before I head off to college.

“It’s kind of funny. I have to move into Valpo on Saturday and then I’m going to school for three days. Wednesday is our first day of class. On Friday, I’ll have class and then head back to Minnesota and play in this tournament. I’ll miss the first full week of class and then head back to Valpo whenever the tournament’s down, go to class for three days, and then head off to Colorado for our first college tournament. It’s going to be a very chaotic first couple of weeks, but I couldn’t be more excited.”

Caleb VanArragon

Who: Sponsor exemption for the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship

Hometown: Blaine

Current: Fifth-year senior at Valparaiso University

How: Won Minnesota State Open by 12 strokes

Tournament dates: Aug 31-Sept. 3

Where: Cragun’s Legacy Courses in East Gull Lake