Sports

Area Golf: Whitefish hosts club championships

News from around the Brainerd lakes area golf courses.

A golfer poses near a hole he just got a hole-in-one on.
Tom Boman
Contributed photo
Today at 1:15 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Jerry Moore captured the Whitefish Men’s League low net club championship after a two-day that concluded Aug. 17.

The low net winners by flight were Don Craig in flight one followed by Rick Kastner in second and Ric Rowe in third.

The second flight low net winner was Rob Panure. Arlen Sansby placed second and Don Skalman third.

Gary Amundson finished first, Paul Schmidt second and Scott Johnson third in the third flight.

The Fourth flight went to Greg Lindahl. Ross Kaleva placed second and Sam Kantos third.

Whitefish women

PEQUOT LAKES — Cathy Munger claimed the Whitefish Women 18-hole league low-gross club championship following the two-day event that finished Aug. 16.

Debbie Enger finished second in the low-gross category with Mary Dougherty winning the first flight low-net title.

In Flight Two, Barb Hanson was the low-gross winner. Faye Puelston won the low net and Luann Rickert finished second.

Cheryl Bontrager won the low gross for flight three. Marguerite Baker won the low net and Nancy Schmidt finished second.

Polly Colip Schoen was the low-net winner for the fourth flight.

Holes-in-one

Tom Boman, East Gull Lake, aced the 175-yard 18th hole of Madden’s Pine Beach East Aug. 17, using a 4-iron.

Rick Miller, Hugo, aced the 165-yard first hole of Madden’s Pine Beach East Aug. 9 using a 6-iron.

