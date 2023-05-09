Athletics: 2 Raiders honored by MCAC

BRAINERD — Jill Thompson and Gabrielle Dulas of the Central Lakes College Raiders softball team were both named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Athletes of the Week.

Thompson was honored as the North Division Pitcher of the Week. The freshman right-hander went 1-0 in three starts. She pitched 11 innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk. She struck out 11. She also went 3-7 at the plate with a double, eight RBIs and three runs scored to help CLC win the North Division.

Dulus, a freshman from Mayer, went 6-of-13 for a .461 batting average last week to earn the Player of the Week honor. She hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, while scoring five times herself. She added a stolen base to help the Raiders earn the No. 1 seed for the Region 13B Tournament.