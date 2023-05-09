99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Athletics: 2 Raiders honored by MCAC

The MCAC honored two Central Lakes College softball players for their play last week.

Gabrielle Dulas
Gabrielle Dulas
Today at 1:44 PM

BRAINERD — Jill Thompson and Gabrielle Dulas of the Central Lakes College Raiders softball team were both named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Athletes of the Week.

Thompson was honored as the North Division Pitcher of the Week. The freshman right-hander went 1-0 in three starts. She pitched 11 innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk. She struck out 11. She also went 3-7 at the plate with a double, eight RBIs and three runs scored to help CLC win the North Division.

Dulus, a freshman from Mayer, went 6-of-13 for a .461 batting average last week to earn the Player of the Week honor. She hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, while scoring five times herself. She added a stolen base to help the Raiders earn the No. 1 seed for the Region 13B Tournament.

What To Read Next
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
May 09, 2023 01:14 AM
baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Nisswa blanks the Lakers
May 08, 2023 03:07 PM
A poster features two women with their arms crossed and advertises a fight.
Minnesota
Rising MMA star killed in weekend crash on I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead
May 08, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jerr Johnson
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Jerr Johnson
May 09, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BigMantrapLakeOverhead050623.N.PRE.jpg
Business
McFeely: 3M selling 'breathtaking' 680-acre resort near Park Rapids valued at $15 million, report says
May 04, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Springtime photos in central Minnesota.
Local
Taking flight
May 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr